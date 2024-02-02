TikTok Video Captures Cute Moment, Granddaughter Surprises Grandmother With New Air Fryer
- A granddaughter ticked off one thing from her grandmother's wish list and bought her a new air fryer
- In a TikTok video, the young lady was seen surprising her grandma, who couldn't help her joy
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding her for the cute gesture
A woman couldn't hold her joy after her granddaughter surprised her with a new air fryer.
@boitzzz.z made a kind gesture for her grandma. She said the air fryer has been on her wish list.
She uploaded a video, surprising her with one. In the video, the young lady asks her grandmother to close her eyes. She then goes into another room and comes back with the brand-new air fryer.
The grandma was surprised, she couldn't hold back her joy, it was written all over her face. For a few seconds, she couldn't believe her granddaughter's gesture.
"It’s been on her wish list… can’t wait to do more for her .❤️"
Granddaughter spoils grandma with air fryer
Watch the TikTok adorable clip below:
TikTokkers admired the woman's act
The video got over 14k likes, with many online users giving the granddaughter a round of applause for her cute gesture.
@Naledi Letlalo thought of doing the same for their grandma":
"My grandma also wants an Airfryer on her birthday ❤️ I must get it for her."
@Kagiso Mothibi beamed with pride:
"Mantuli was found shaking . Well done, young lady "
@Ms Phiri loved:
" Beautiful."
@Lulama was proud:
"That's just blessings babes, may you do more for her ❤️❤️❤️"
@Matshidiso teared up:
"Who is cutting onions?"
@tt.tsatsi loved:
"'Unamanga Ntombi' (you are lying girl) Soo heart warming "
Source: Briefly News