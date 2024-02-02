Global site navigation

TikTok Video Captures Cute Moment, Granddaughter Surprises Grandmother With New Air Fryer
by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A granddaughter ticked off one thing from her grandmother's wish list and bought her a new air fryer
  • In a TikTok video, the young lady was seen surprising her grandma, who couldn't help her joy
  • The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding her for the cute gesture

A woman shared a video of surprising her grandma with a new air fryer she always wanted.
A granddaughter surprised her grandmother with a new air fryer in an adorable TikTok video. Images: @boitzzz.z/ TikTok, @boitzzz/ Instagram
Source: UGC

A woman couldn't hold her joy after her granddaughter surprised her with a new air fryer.

@boitzzz.z made a kind gesture for her grandma. She said the air fryer has been on her wish list.

She uploaded a video, surprising her with one. In the video, the young lady asks her grandmother to close her eyes. She then goes into another room and comes back with the brand-new air fryer.

The grandma was surprised, she couldn't hold back her joy, it was written all over her face. For a few seconds, she couldn't believe her granddaughter's gesture.

"It’s been on her wish list… can’t wait to do more for her .❤️"

Granddaughter spoils grandma with air fryer

Watch the TikTok adorable clip below:

TikTokkers admired the woman's act

The video got over 14k likes, with many online users giving the granddaughter a round of applause for her cute gesture.

@Naledi Letlalo thought of doing the same for their grandma":

"My grandma also wants an Airfryer on her birthday ❤️ I must get it for her."

@Kagiso Mothibi beamed with pride:

"Mantuli was found shaking . Well done, young lady "

@Ms Phiri loved:

" Beautiful."

@Lulama was proud:

"That's just blessings babes, may you do more for her ❤️❤️❤️"

@Matshidiso teared up:

"Who is cutting onions?"

@tt.tsatsi loved:

"'Unamanga Ntombi' (you are lying girl) Soo heart warming "

Woman surprises grandma with first salary

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who took her grandmother to a restaurant with her first salary.

The beautiful moment was captured in a TikTok video that was uploaded by @samukelisiwenzuza. The elderly lady indulged in a restaurant meal that included a mixed platter and a milkshake for dessert. Viewers were captivated by the genuine love and care displayed in the thoughtful act of kindness.

