A young woman caused a huge buzz on social media after she revealed that she was a stay-at-home mom

In the TikTok video, the lady can be seen dancing to one of Cocomelon's songs in a viral clip

Netizens loved the woman's content, and many wished for a life like hers, while others shared their experiences of being stay-at-home moms

A young lady caused a huge buzz online after her shocking revelation in a now-viral TikTok video, which left peeps envious.

Woman jams to being a stay-at-home mom

The footage shared by @ponotshabalala on the video platform has gathered over 87K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. The young lady can be seen dancing to Cocomelon's song. She revealed that she is a stay-at-home mom, and peeps in the comments were in their feelings.

Mzansi react to the woman's clip

Many people flocked to the young lady's comments section as they gushed over her lifestyle, while others shared their experiences of being stay-at-home mothers.

Ubuntukazi shared:

"Honestly, being a stay home mom was the best decision I ever made!!!"

Wanjiku added:

"We do this for a living. I love being a mom."

MuhlenyanaEnhle wrote:

"Can't wait to do this one day."

Thembekile Mthabela said:

"It's a party for sure."

Nokuthulajongolo commented:

"How I wish I could be a stay-at-home mom with an income.. love ur vibe, mommy."

Woman opens up about being 'stay-at-home' girlfriend

Briefly News previously reported that one woman who lives in Johannesburg had opened up about her life as a 'stay-at-home' girlfriend, living with her partner and carrying out the traditional roles of a wife.

The stunner, who goes by @trullyzoe on TikTok, shares mini-vlogs of her life, with her profile gaining close to 30k followers online. Talking to Women24, the lovely lady notes that while Mzansi peeps who commented on her posts were initially very mean, they grew accustomed to her content and enjoyed her entertaining clips.

