A Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, showed love to his family members by buying them luxurious cars

The man promised his little brother a house worth over R500 million once he got married and settled down

The online community reacted to the rich man's gesture, with many applauding him for taking care of his family

Wicknell Chivayo bought luxurious cars for his kids and little brother. Images: @sir_wicknell

Source: Instagram

A Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, spoiled his family members with expensive luxurious cars.

According to his Facebook post, he bought his brother a car. However, he did not mention the kind, but he did promise him that when he is old enough and gets married, he will buy him a brand-new 2024 C200 in the latest shape and a house of his choice worth $300 000 (over R500 million).

"I also say Congratulations to you, my little brother, for consistently keeping us entertained on social media. Enjoy your car and remember whenever you decide to grow up, get married and settle down i will gladly buy you a brand-new 2024 C200 latest shape and a house for 300 thousand dollars then you can give this old car to your new wife."

Wicknell bought his two kids a new 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300d, worth $150,000 (over R2 million) after they complained about their old car.

"I negotiated with them and I apologized to them for this oversight. They accepted my apology and then said I should take note they're tired of their old car and now want a new bigger one."

The businessman recently spoiled himself with a R10 million Rolls Royce catered to his specifications.

Wicknell buys family cars

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens applauded the businessman for thinking of his family

The online users flocked to his comment section, with many applauding him for caring for his family.

@Lucky Cafeous Tembo Music commented:

"Congratulations blessed family."

@Runwell Kamota celebrated:

"Congratulations to the driver of this car."

@PL Archangel complimented:

"Thats so lovely sir."

@Grant Mtombeni Ndlovu praised:

"Your love is unconditional, may you be blessed ."

@Al Ex felt appreciative:

"Sorry, sir Wicknell , what's your shoe size.....i would like to get u a pair in appreciation for your good heart. Don't mind the value but the thought. I want to celebrate you whilst you are still alive"

