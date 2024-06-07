Made to feel fuzzy on the inside by an adorable troop of schoolchildren, a foundation phase volunteer educator shared what immigrating to SA meant to her online

The TikTok user, @bbangus, posted a short clip on the video-sharing platform, showing the exciting children crowding her as she sets foot in class

Her followers reacted excitedly in the comments section and waxed lyrical about the touching moment with the Grade R pupils

After settling in South Africa, a volunteer teacher has been swept up by the love of her Grade R learners. Image: @becanguss

Source: Instagram

Warmth and kindness cannot be bought, and an international foundation phase volunteer teacher based in South Africa proved exactly that when she went online to post an adorable video.

The TikTok user shared a clip of young children excitedly embracing her as she walked into the classroom.

@bbangus captioned it with the hashtags:

"#southafrica #capetown #ivhq #savevolunteering #nyakalloeducare"

Youngsters beaming with excitement

In the 21-second video, the children jump up on their feet and repeatedly shout, "Teacher, teacher, teacher!" at the top of their voices while they crowd around her.

The media seems to suggest the woman, although it is unclear from which country she comes, had been warned about moving to Cape Town, seemingly due to the rampant crime.

"You better be careful in Africa! ... Really dangerous, be safe ... Wow, you're going to South Africa?"

Towards the end, her simple presumed response to the naysayers appears.

"Yeah, okay!"

Social media users gush over sweet moment

Saffas matched the radiantly positive energy in the comments, offering the warmest responses, with the post attracting over 46 000 views, 6200 likes and 200 shares.

Though reassuring, others cautioned her to heed the warnings and not let her guard down.

@Sophie wrote:

"They’ll remember you forever!"

@Holly Blease commented:

"This warms my heart."

@Layla offered:

"I'll never forget how good my Grade R teacher was to us. You'll live in their memories forever."

@Hm shared:

"This is sweet, I'm a teacher, too, so I can empathise. However, as a local, please be very careful. My best friend was mugged the other day walking to my house."

@wretched_moon said:

"Mooiste kinders (nicest children)! Enrich their minds, my dear. They are our future."

