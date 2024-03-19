A man listed the reason why Cape Town is the best place for young entrepreneurs, and people were impressed by his views

With the current economy not looking so great, many are searching for places where they could live cheaply, and this young man may have the solution.

A young man listed why Cape Town is the ultimate destination for young entrepreneurs. Images: Tim Kitchen/Getty Images and Peter Adams/Getty Images

Young man lists reasons why people should reside in Cape Town

Cape Town is the capital of Western Cape province. The city lies at the northern end of the Cape Peninsula. The mother city is known for its beaches, tourist attractions, and more. However, it is also deemed 'quite expensive' to live in, but Ben Smith says otherwise.

The young man shared his thoughts on why Cape Town is the best place to live in a Twitter thread. Ben Smith said Cape Town is "heaven for people making Wi-Fi money," which is why, according to him, many young, driven business minds flock to the mother city.

The gentleman stated that earning a hard currency such as (USD/EUR/GBP) and living in Cape Town is "like having the keys to the kingdom," he said.

"You can do anything you want at a low cost. food. rent. groceries. Everything is cheap (and of great quality). Ideal spot for geo-arbitrage," he added.

Ben said many young entrepreneurs and their dog flies to Cape Town in January to focus on their businesses as the city offers the perfect opportunity to network and motivate many to work; he also said the city has "gorgeous women" with natural beauty and clear skin.

At the end of his post, he shared that Cape Town has the best beef biltong and beautiful scenery and is full of hospitality.

Take a look at the man's post.

People react to the man's claims

Many did not agree with the man's point of view, so they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Bear was not feeling the young man's opinion:

"Assuming it’s good, it’s too far away from everything else to make it home, that’s why is internationally affordable, how good are the flights to the American continent, Europe and Southeast Asia?"

Alex Fenton agreed with Ben Smith, adding:

"It’s very true. I’m building as many of my teams in Cape Town as I can (and getting down there as much as poss). I have been doing so for 3y now, I am told there is a thriving expat/foreign visitor entrepreneurial community, yet to stumble across it but haven’t been looking hard."

Ortolan said:

"Highly exaggerated thread (it’s a great spot, but come on)."

Varun Gandhi wrote:

"It’s beautiful .. but what about the current/future water crisis in the city? Is it more news than reality? or is there a real problem?"

