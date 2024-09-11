A woman on TikTok felt incredibly blessed by God when she gave birth to a beautiful baby with albinism

The mother was scared at first, but after doing her thorough research, she realised just how special her child was

Social media users were stunned by the little one’s beauty and shared some compliments in the comments

A new mom was scared to welcome a baby with albinism until she researched about the condition. She soon realised that she would mother a unique baby, which excited her.

The mother has made sure to take extra care of her baby, who is sensitive to most things.

Mom uses baby to spread albinism awareness

A woman on TikTok shared how she was scared when she found out from the doctors about the kind of baby she was carrying. She received the news that her baby was going to be born with albinism:

“I was worried, I didn't know much about albinos, or how I would care for him, and had no idea what the future held for us."

In order to calm down, she started learning about the condition to prepare for her new motherhood journey:

“I learnt so much about albinism, together we are changing the narrative and bringing awareness."

Since her baby was born, she has been learning new things every day and has become comfortable talking about albinism and spreading awareness to the masses.

She refers to her unique baby:

“It’s just God flexing his creativity.”

“The biggest blessing I'd ever know.”

“An angel in human form."

"A one in 20 000 babies."

She also clarified that:

“Albinism is not a death sentence. Albinism is beautiful in every way, and diversity is the spice of life. Albinism should be celebrated and not looked down upon. Make the world a better place for people living with albinism. Individuals with albinism are just like everyone else."

She shared her albinism awareness video on TikTok with the caption:

“June is albinism awareness month, show love and kindness to any albino you meet."

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to woman celebrating baby with albinism

The mom melted hearts with her beautiful video that created a thread of 376K comments:

@ms_florriee cannot wait to spoil her baby:

"I know I’m a carrier and I’m gonna pamper mine when they come."

@Nannieannie praised the little one:

"My grandson has albinism and he is so beautiful and inquisitive. Your baby is beautiful."

@Aloysius Antoinette ❤️ adored the cutie:

"I'll literally pray for this kind of baby."

