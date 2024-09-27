A video of an adorable girl keen to play with a baby tiger at her home had the online community frightened

The girl casually followed the animal, pulling its leg as it moved around the home while a parent filmed

Social media users were dismayed as many thought the animal lived in their home before the mom explained that it came with a game reserve owner who is a friend

A video of a little girl touching a baby tiger attracted much attention. image: @zandihla

Source: TikTok

A little girl was captured in a video keen to play with a baby tiger at her home while it was lazying around. The viral clip showed the little one touching the tiger on its head and leg as she was impressed with it.

The video received massive popularity, with 343K views, 24k likes, and 1.6K comments after it was shared under the mom's user handle @zandihla from social media users concerned about how it got to the home.

The girl gets fascinated by the baby tiger

The video starts with the girl trying to pick the tiger up before telling her mom it will stand. After it starts moving, she follows it and touches it as it lies down again by the glass door, looking at the two big American bulldogs on the other side.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps ask questions about how the animal got to the home

After seeing the video, social media users took to the comment section to ask how the animal got to the house while others commended the little girl for her bravery.

User @phumelelekhumalo1 posed questions:

"Is this safe Mahle? Is this legal Zandi?😂♥️Ngaze nganestress on your behalf."

User @sam_madgass asked:

"Ok why is there a baby tiger in your house?"

User @btw_the_name_is_fiks shared:

"If the Americans see this hayi ku late 😭😭😭."

User @bonga.jekwa1 commented:

"This animal you should never domesticate, it has got a mind of it’s own. It is very unpredictable and dangerous Tiger’s are notorious for eating their owners."

User @perceverancegadebe added

"I have so many questions, but then I heard the dog's name is Bushiri 😩😩😩😩😩."

User @isaiah_m20 noted:

"One day is one day🤞 mara yona e cute shem 🥹."

