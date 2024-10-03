Professors Salim and Quarraisha Adbook Karim received the 'American Nobel' for their outstanding work on HIV prevention, raising the Mzansi flag higher

The high honour given to the Professors aims to recognise individuals whose work has been outstanding in health.

The recipients made many South Africans proud after it was shared the Good Things Guy

Married Professors Salim and Quarraisha Adbook Karim received The Noble Award. Image @Lakers Foundation

Married Professors Salim and Quarraisha Abdool Karim made Mzansi proud for their extraordinary work on preventing and treating HIV, which got them a prestigious award.

The local publication Good Things Guy shared the story on its Facebook page, attracting many congratulatory messages from Mzansi residents who were impressed by the accolade.

The Professors extraordinary work

An article published by the Lakers Foundation details that the couple's work recognises the primary factors in heterosexual transmissions and ways to prevent and treat HIV to save lives.

The Lakers Foundation had this today about the Professors:

"The Abdool Karims have influenced AIDS programs across the globe and they have played pivotal roles in developing South Africa’s scientific capacity. Throughout their careers, they have championed science and its potential to benefit the world’s citizens."

Mzansi peeps salute the dynamic duo for their work

After seeing the Facebook Post, many South Africans took to the comment section to congratulate the fantastic couple and share how proud they were of them.

User @Caron Foster said:

"So deserved!! Their research has saved so many lives!! Incredible minds and humans!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

User @Marilyn Small added:

"Great acknowledgement to these two fine, dedicated professors ⭐💫."

User @Cathleen Ogier noted:

"Bravo! Well done and well deserved. 🎉 Congratulations on a powerful acceptance speech too. 👏🏻."

User @Ives Sguassero commented:

"It's not the Nobel prize, though. Misleading title. A great achievement and a great award all the same!"

User @Lisa Binos Gair added:

"Congratulations!! Fantastic achievement. 🥳🥂🇿🇦."

