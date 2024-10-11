A young Mzansi lady celebrated her father's return from work with sweet moves as he walked through the door

Lesedi shared with her TikTok followers that her online carts will be cleared now that her moneymaker is back

South Africans had mixed reactions to the girl's clip and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the now-viral clip

Girls become their dads' little angels and get everything they've ever wanted, whether it be a shopping spree or, for some, a luxurious car.

One Mzansi lady proved to be her daddy's little angel when she rejoiced in his return home, knowing that he'd fulfil her desires.

SA reacts to lady using dad as ATM

A young lady ruffled some feathers on the internet when she rejoiced about her dad returning from a successful business meeting. Although his presence is golden, the girl is excited primarily about his credit card.

She could not wait to get her hands on the valuable asset so that she could clear her online carts. The dad is seen walking into the house, tired and holding onto his briefcase:

"He's back from making money to clear my carts."

Mzansi unimpressed with lady treating father like ATM

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video and commented:

@morwadiWakekana sighed:

"My father is lying in his grave while other people's dads are there working. Lazy father I've got."

@i love u shared:

"This is how a father looks. My dad looks like a rapper."

@Esvigo🤪❤ asked for some assistance:

"Guys, if you see mine, please tell him I don't drink milk anymore; he can come back."

@𝓛𝓮𝓫𝓸 𝓜𝔂𝓻𝓸𝓷 coughed:

"He's tired from the corruption he's been doing."

@Pearl.n commented:

"We can't relate."

@Phophoza🇿🇦 shared her plan:

"Now, the aim is to get married and have a father-in-law."

@Nana_dee05 manifested:

"For me to have a father in my next life."

@vendagent🤭||content creator🫠asked a tricky question:

"Where do y'all get dads plug us."

Students share what successful parents do for living

Briefly News also reported that two young ladies went around their school to ask their mates what their parents did for a living, and the answers amazed Mzansi. The first thing South Africans noticed is that all of the students experienced the luxury of growing up with both parents in their home.

Social media users were inspired to work harder so that their children could too brag about their parents' occupation.

