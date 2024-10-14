A woman from South Africa shared a cute video of how her Croatian husband reacted to her afro

The man exuded love as he embraced his wife, which made her smile at the end of the video

Local social media users in the viral post's comment section adored the couple and swooned over the man's reaction

A South African woman showed how her Croatian husband reacted after seeing her natural hair. Images: @gottaloveus

It's always a blessing to witness couples adoring each other for who they truly are. In one case, the internet fell in love when a South African woman shared how her Croatian husband reacted upon seeing her natural hair.

A love for all things natural

Using the handle @gottaloveus on TikTok, the local woman shared a video of her husband embracing her as she rocked her afro. She noted in the clip that the man loved her hair so much that he didn't know how to act around her, which made her smile.

She humorously added in her post's caption:

"He sniffed, kissed, looked at me and held me tight. Everything all at once."

Watch the video below:

Internet loves Croatian bae's reaction to SA woman's hair

Several social media users rushed to the comment section with laughs about the woman's caption, while others expressed their thoughts about the man's loving ways towards his partner.

@mantuli_santana noted in adoration:

"He loves your crown."

@dolly.hlophe laughed and said:

"It's so cute how he just doesn’t know what to do with you."

@kat24890 said to the woman:

"He is obsessed with you, and I am here for it."

A saddened @tshire_seripe humorously commented:

"Single people will never forget 2024."

@nokwanda_dubazana wrote with a laugh:

"At this point, he wants to live under your skin!"

@powerfulme7 complimented the woman and shared:

"A true African beauty."

