A young woman shared her hilarious story of ending up in the wrong hotel room, and she took to TikTok to show it off.

A lady ended up in the wrong hotel room in a TikTok video, thinking she was getting proposed to. Image: @sego_ndela

Woman in the wrong hotel room leaves SA in laughter

The stunner, who goes by the handle @sego_ndela, showcased the hotel room where she landed. The place was well decorated for a couple who had just got engaged, according to @sego_ndela, who shared the video on TikTok.

@sego_ndela told her viewers that she thought her man was proposing to her, but it was not her hotel room, which the receptionist wrongly assigned. The clip left peeps cracking up in laughter, becoming a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views and thousands of likes and comments.

People are amused by the lady's video

The online community was entertained as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Puseletso819 said:

"Look at the bright side: you experienced the feeling of walking in a room full of roses."

uMinky added:

"I was going to refuse to leave."

Thovhedzo shared:

"It’s a sign he must propose."

Melanie 16 expressed:

"I would eat the cake."

Naledi ya maruberube commented:

"Mine was proposing, and I thought the waiter had the wrong table."

Woman’s TikTok video shows R100 hotel room

Briefly News previously reported that a lady shared a video to show people the R165 hotel room she got when she attended a wedding.

In the video, the lady lamented the deplorable condition of the place, as many things looked old. Even the footwear meant to be used in the hotel's bathroom looked like it had seen better days. The slippers had different colours. Many who saw it could not control their laughter.

