A baby girl’s smile for Ms Rachel’s voice has TikTok users completely captivated and swooning

The sweet video shows the child’s priceless reaction to hearing the popular YouTuber’s soothing voice

Mzansi netizens reacted with love, and some playfully said the clip left them fighting the baby fever

A baby lit up when she saw Ms Rachel. Image: @meerahandme

You know those moments that just make your heart melt? This one is right up there.

Baby's adorable reaction

A TikTok video captured a sweet baby lighting up when she heard Ms Rachel’s voice on TV. The baby’s gummy smile and happy coos melted even the toughest hearts.

Her reaction seemed like she was in a full-on convo with the famous YouTuber, showing just how much kids love Ms Rachel.

Adorable baby goes viral

The clip on the TikTok account @meerahandme got over 1.7 million views and 200,000 likes and shares in two days.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the cutest baby moment

Viewers gushed, and flooded the comments with heart emojis and sweet messages. Some joked that their baby fever just got real, thanks to this heartwarming moment.

See some reactions below:

@NubianQueen said:

"So many little ones love Miss Rachel. 😂❤️"

@🇳🇬Artie🇹🇬 stated:

"Oh my God her teeth are so white. 😂🤣😂"

@BEEPAS_Luxury shared:

"My baby react more to Cocomelon than Miss Rachel."

@Gwynnith🇬🇧♏️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 wrote:

"Aawww! 🥰 All the babies love Miss Rachel. 🥰 Your baby's smile is adorable."

@AsanteJesus joked:

"No baby fever weapon formed against me shall prosper in Jesus' mighty name Amen. 🤣🤣"

@ms_cherow mentioned:

"How old now? 😍🥰 I tried Ms Rachel with my son yesterday he just kept on smiling. 😂😂 I was so happy."

@ndanu87 typed:

"The gummy smile always gets me."

@nipho saleng added:

"She almost stood up umbonile. Awu nkosi yam."

Newborn with hilarious facial expressions goes viral

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a newborn baby gained online popularity with his hilarious facial expressions. The video made people laugh till their sides hurt.

Despite being less than a week old, this little bundle of joy has already become an internet sensation. His gestures are meme-worthy.

