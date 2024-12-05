Miss SA Mia Le Roux and living icon Dr Esther Mahlangu were the talk of Cape Town Fashion Week

The pair turned heads with their incredible fashion choices, each bringing a unique flair to the event

Fans were thrilled to see the unexpected link-up and shared admiration for the queens on social media

Mia le Roux and Dr Esther Mahlangu met at Cape Town Fashion Week. Image: @mialerouxx and @gogoesthermahlangu

When culture and fashion collide, magic happens! Miss SA Mia Le Roux and Ndebele legend Dr Esther Mahlangu were spotted shining at Cape Town Fashion Week.

Display of vibrant outfits

Mia donned a sleek black and white dress, while Mam'Esther turned heads in her vibrant traditional attire.

The duo wasn’t alone in stealing the show. Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe was also snapped with the ladies looking fabulous. She opted for a suit and black sunnies to complete the look.

Pics make waves on TikTok

The pictures were posted on TikTok by @missuniverseza. It gave fans a glimpse of the iconic queens blending heritage with high fashion.

See the post below:

Mzansi TikTok users loved seeing these inspiring women rub shoulders at such a prestigious event.

See a few reactions below:

@Flair_for_Women commented:

"The outfits are always eating. 😩🔥🔥"

@Xolelwa stated:

"Queen recognises Queen. 👑❤️"

@user7702948261357 posted:

"Love our people our legend Dr Mahlangu and Dr Motsepe ❤️❤️and our Queen Mia👌👌👌❤️❤️❤️"

@elaynehenderson wrote:

"That dress looks far better than her national costume. A beautiful pair of ladies."

@stiga mentioned:

"We really make history. Our Mia on her journey as our own only Miss SA. 🥰🥰🥰 You are loved so much. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are real and authentic."

@SpicedBoho said:

"Beautiful! I love Ndebele art and I hope that this cultural practice will carry on for generations to come."

@rudzie typed:

"She's humble Mia❤️🌹 and our Esther looks stunning. 🌹❤️"

@WERRO_BOY.23 added:

"Wow beautiful! 🇿🇦🌈"

