A thoughtful TikTokker sparked a meaningful conversation with his post about life's most valuable treasures

He reflected on what he considers "expensive," offering a refreshing and unique take that caught viewers' attention

The clip deeply resonated with many, leaving netizens inspired and eagerly sharing their thoughts

A man listed the things he values in his life. Image: @sk.bear

Source: TikTok

Motivational content always hits differently, and this gent delivered. He raved about the "most expensive things" in his life, and it wasn't the flashy items people expected.

Man shares treasures in his life

The guy listed four things including a relationship with God, health, faith, and peace as his top treasures.

The heartfelt post surprised viewers who are used to people flaunting their material wealth on social media. Instead they were left with a deeper appreciation for life.

TikTok post gains traction

In just two days, the TikTok shared on the account @sk.bear has clocked over 135,000 views, 16,000 likes

See the see below:

Mzansi people moves by man's perspective

Mzansi TikTokkers loved the wholesome content and quickly added their voices. Many called his list priceless and applauded his perspective on life’s real treasures.

See some reactions below:

@ChoshaneKgaphola wrote:

"None of those things are actually expensive. 😂 They are priceless, you can't put a value on them and you also can't afford to lose them. 🤝"

@Zamo’kuhle mentioned:

"You are a wealthy man. 🤝"

@Amyoli stated:

"This is such a good way of looking at life. 🫶🏾"

@OfentseMolatlhegi typed:

"Definitely demure, thank you Jesus. 🙌🏽"

@GuguMdlluli posted:

"Oh yes, you're very rich. 🥰🥰"

@Papii said:

"You are very wealthy please guide me to that, I’m really struggling. 😞"

@TshepyMokone commented:

"Someone thought of worldly things."

@ObedNdlovu added:

"Those things are not expensive, they are just priceless."

@ReboneMatlala typed:

"Oh wow! 😍 🥹 Truly you are rich at heart."

