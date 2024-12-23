The festive season is all about family vibes, and this adorable Mzansi crew nailed it at Gogo’s house

A TikTok video captured them feasting on yoghurt from a big tub while chilling on their grandma’s bed

Their wholesome moment has over 100k views, leaving everyone feeling warm and fuzzy inside

A woman shared visuals of her family's bonding time. Image: @kwanelemashenge

Festive season vibes are in full swing, and nothing brings the fam together like a feast!

Close-knit family captured in sweet video

This Mzansi family’s TikTok video is serving all the cosy feels at their grandmother's home.

Many grandkids are seen chilling on their gogo's comfy bed, scooping up yoghurt from a massive tub. Laughter and love were in the air as they enjoyed their treat and had lighthearted convos.

The video on the TikTok page @kwanelemashenge is spreading warmth on the popular social media platform. It got over 100,000 views.

Things to do as a family during Christmas holidays

Here are a few things family members can do together over the Christmas holidays.

Attend church: Start the day with a morning church service

Enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner or braai.

Decorate the Christmas tree, put up lights, or turn your home into Santa's workshop.

Take photos by planning a family photoshoot or take a holiday card photo.

Exchange gifts with your family members.

Host a holiday game night or play backyard games.

Watch the video below:

Viewers are showering love on Gogo, wishing her a long and happy life filled with more precious moments like this.

See some comments below:

@KennethManqindi commented:

"Vibes at gogos house are the best! Also that bucket is going down fast. 😭🤣🤣"

@KatlegoBerylAti stated:

"May Gogo live for many more years for them to be together like this for many more years."

@TebogoThale mentioned:

"Gogo is right at the centre, 😂 she's like the power source of the family. 🥳'

@MissThuli joked:

"End of the holidays it will be castor oil. 😂"

@angelmahlalela131 said:

"You guys are too cute! 🥺 This is what we call united family. 😍❤️"

@Semito wrote:

"The most wholesome thing I've seen this year. 🥰"

@mxolisi188 suggested:

"You guys need to buy gogo the most strongest bed ngoba yey. 🥰🥰"

@LeboMotaung added:

"This is the best shem! 🥰🥰 Yoh I miss my grandmother."

