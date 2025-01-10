A Los Angeles tattoo artist shared a heartbreaking video showing the devastation of her neighbourhood after wildfires swept through the area, leaving behind only shells of homes

The Hurst Fire, now 37% contained, has joined several other major fires including the Palisades Fire which has consumed nearly 20,000 acres, forcing thousands to evacuate

South African netizens flooded the comments section with prayers and messages of support as the devastating footage circulated online

A woman posted a video on TikTok that went viral on the L.A. wildfires that destroyed acres of land, her home and entire neighbourhood. Images: @druzytats

Source: TikTok

TikTok content creator @druzytats, known for her artistic tattoo designs and client transformations, posted a heart-wrenching video of the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed her neighbourhood.

In the emotional footage, she drives through her street, documenting the devastation where homes once stood, now reduced to burned structures and ashes.

The tearful creator stops at what was once her two-story home, captioning the video:

"Worked so hard for so long just to lose it all overnight. My heart hurts for everyone else affected by the fires, please stay safe."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below.

LA fires continue to rage

The devastating fires have torn through multiple areas of Los Angeles, with the Palisades Fire now consuming 19,978 acres with only 6% containment. Fire officials report that the Hurst Fire stands at 37% contained, while the Eaton Fire has burned through 13,690 acres with 0% containment.

California Governor Gavin Newsom urged residents to exercise extreme caution, particularly regarding water consumption. With approximately 2,300 firefighters battling the Palisades fire alone, support continues to pour in from across the state.

Social media users share support

@ElizabethCamarena wrote with sympathy:

"I saw your house on Tina's ig earlier and my heart broke for you... sending you prayers. hard work doesn't go unseen, the universe works in mysterious ways🤍 stay safe."

@KeorapetseM sent support:

"Sending prayers all the way from SA 🇿🇦🥺"

@liliaahhhhh_❦ prayed:

"Dear heavenly Father, I ask that you please protect these people and the animals lord."

@Bontlee shared:

"No one deserves to lose their homes, I'm so sorry❤️"

@Leona added:

"May God protect everyone who needs this protection🙏"

Other natural disaster stories

South Africa braces for severe weather as Level 5 warnings blanket multiple provinces, with the South African Weather Service predicting disruptive rains until January in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Eastern Cape residents witnessed a rare weather phenomenon as a tornado touched down in Butterworth, prompting storm chaser Juandre Vorster to issue vital safety guidelines.

Hollywood Hills evacuation forces A-list celebrities including Mandy Moore to flee their homes as the Palisades Fire continues its destructive path through upscale neighborhoods.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News