A young man shared that he allegedly got two women pregnant in the same year and became a father to a boy and a girl

In the video he shared, the TikTokker danced with the little ones and said his life never when he allegedly welcomed the kids into the world

While some social media users applauded him for being a present father, others shared similar stories

A young father claimed he impregnated two women in the same year. Images: @lusanda_khomo

Source: Instagram

When it comes to sharing personal details on social media, today's generation is surprisingly open and unreserved. One young man recently claimed online that he fathered two children with two different women in the same year.

A father of an adorable two

A young man named Lusanda shared on his TikTok account a clip of himself and two little ones busting moves as he wrote in the post:

"Me dancing because life never ended when I made two ladies pregnant in the same year."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lusanda didn't reveal the age at which he became a father or how old the children were.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to father of 2

Several members of the online community headed to the comment section to share how they could relate to the young man, while others applauded him for being in the children's lives.

Lusanda, pictured with one of the children, shared that his parents told him to stop his studies and find a job to care for his son. Image: @chililusanda_.

Source: TikTok

@mpumelelo739 told app users a short story about their situation:

"Exactly my dad. We were born on the same day. He said we are his manmade twins."

@qualen.fynn laughed and said:

"Baby mamas watching you shaking their heads."

@zoraphiri shared in the comments:

"My uncle had three in the same year."

@andile_mk.11 humorously said to the youngster:

"I finally found my squad."

@rose_ross18 adored the clip, saying:

"They're too cute. At least they play together."

@redwine_sa told the online community:

"I was born in August, and then my half-sister in December. It would have been nice if we grew up like this, but we barely know each other. My father ran away from both of us. Shout out to you."

@miss.p813 wrote to the man:

"At least you are there for your kids, bhuti."

3 other stories about Mzansi fathers

A proud South African father shared that all five top universities in the United Kingdom that his son applied to accepted him.

A young father celebrated his daughter's crèche graduation. Many praised the dad for stepping up and being a present father in the little girl's life.

South African social media users loved a video showing a father spending quality time with his daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News