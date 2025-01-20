“He Lost Everything”: Mom’s Back-to-School Shopping Trip After Just 2 Days Has SA Rolling
- A frustrated mom had to take her son shopping for new school shoes after he lost his pair on just the second day of school
- Parents across Mzansi related to the struggle of replacing lost school items, especially with the rising cost of living in South Africa
- The TikTok video sparked a flood of similar stories from other parents sharing their children's misplaced items, from uniforms to lunchboxes
A mom's unexpected back-to-school shopping trip just two days into the new term has struck a chord with South African parents facing similar situations.
The viral TikTok video shared by content creator @zukiemdlamza captures her dismay when her son returned from school with dirty socks, having lost his shoes during the day. The clip then shows their journey back to a store to purchase a replacement pair, adding to the month's expenses.
Watch the video below.
Rising costs hit parents hard
With the current cost of living in South Africa, where a family of four's monthly expenses average R37,680.2 without rent, unexpected purchases like replacement school items put additional strain on parents' budgets.
These unplanned expenses are particularly challenging at the start of the school year.
Parents share similar struggles
The online community quickly related to the mother's trouble:
@Nikelwamtyotywa cried:
"My daughter lost all her pens and pritt😢😢😢"
@LuyandaDick expressed mixed feelings:
"He doesn't look young? How? Eish I'm angry but then again it's a mistake."
@QueenT listed her child's losses:
"Mine came home ka jockey le school shirt fela😭😭😭, no trouser, no shoes, no bag and lunch boxes, no jersey 😭😭😭"
@NthabiWaGaNthabi shared her solution:
"Mina last year he lost two jerseys ka mo trapped goed..he never took his jersey off."
@Mpho💕❤️ offered advice:
"😂😂😂I'm not laughing... Go to Pick' n Pay clothing, there is special... Buy as many as you can..."
@ChilliCheeseFries🌶🧀🍟 related:
"My son did this & Friday, when it was casual wear, he lost his Nike sandals as well🥺"
@SimplyZee added:
"Mine came back home wearing PE clothes..he lost everything - brand new school uniform😭😭"
3 other back-to-school stories
- A proud father rewarded his son's seven distinctions with a brand new Toyota bakkie, leaving Mzansi impressed.
- Briefly News also recently reported on a creative mom who went viral for preparing a gourmet school lunch complete with homemade pizza, showing her evolution from pap nuggets.
- An emotional first day of school video touched hearts as a mother documented her child's touching reaction.
