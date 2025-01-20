A frustrated mom had to take her son shopping for new school shoes after he lost his pair on just the second day of school

Parents across Mzansi related to the struggle of replacing lost school items, especially with the rising cost of living in South Africa

The TikTok video sparked a flood of similar stories from other parents sharing their children's misplaced items, from uniforms to lunchboxes

A woman shared a video of her financial troubles after finding out her son lost his school shoes on the second day, prompting netizens to share their misfortunes. Images: @zukiemdlamza

A mom's unexpected back-to-school shopping trip just two days into the new term has struck a chord with South African parents facing similar situations.

The viral TikTok video shared by content creator @zukiemdlamza captures her dismay when her son returned from school with dirty socks, having lost his shoes during the day. The clip then shows their journey back to a store to purchase a replacement pair, adding to the month's expenses.

Rising costs hit parents hard

With the current cost of living in South Africa, where a family of four's monthly expenses average R37,680.2 without rent, unexpected purchases like replacement school items put additional strain on parents' budgets.

These unplanned expenses are particularly challenging at the start of the school year.

Parents share similar struggles

The online community quickly related to the mother's trouble:

@Nikelwamtyotywa cried:

"My daughter lost all her pens and pritt😢😢😢"

@LuyandaDick expressed mixed feelings:

"He doesn't look young? How? Eish I'm angry but then again it's a mistake."

@QueenT listed her child's losses:

"Mine came home ka jockey le school shirt fela😭😭😭, no trouser, no shoes, no bag and lunch boxes, no jersey 😭😭😭"

@NthabiWaGaNthabi shared her solution:

"Mina last year he lost two jerseys ka mo trapped goed..he never took his jersey off."

@Mpho💕❤️ offered advice:

"😂😂😂I'm not laughing... Go to Pick' n Pay clothing, there is special... Buy as many as you can..."

@ChilliCheeseFries🌶🧀🍟 related:

"My son did this & Friday, when it was casual wear, he lost his Nike sandals as well🥺"

@SimplyZee added:

"Mine came back home wearing PE clothes..he lost everything - brand new school uniform😭😭"

