“Send the Code”: SA Intrigued After Computer Science Student Creates Flowers for Bae
- A local computer science student shared that instead of buying flowers, he created them on his electronic device
- The TikTok video gave a glimpse of the code and the animated flowers that popped up on his screen
- Many social media users in the post's comment section loved the idea and asked the young man for the code
With Valentine's Day just two weeks away, some people are already thinking about unique ways to spoil their significant others. One creative student showed how he designed digital flowers on his computer as a gift for his partner.
No floral bouquet needed
A computer science student named Reuben Dube uploaded a TikTok video showing how he used his skills in the field to create animated flowers, or petals as he called them, on his electronic device using a unique code for his partner.
Take a look at the cute TikTok video below:
Romantic coding impresses SA
Many members of the online community rushed to the student's comment section to praise his work and asked for him to share how he made the above possible.
@fvck.mellow pleaded with Reuben:
"Please send the code. I need to do this for her."
@kasengwayo__ shared with app users:
"This is the main reason I chose this course."
@phelo.0 wrote in the comments:
"This is so sweet. I’d genuinely cry."
@nebula.m laughed and stated:
"I'm not going to lie, this would impress me more than actual flowers."
@tatumbowes added in the comments:
"As a software engineering student, I would be blushing so much."
@mathande888 said to Reuben:
"She’s blessed. The amount of time and effort you put in is evident."
@nale_h asked the public:
"Guys, is taking computer science good?"
Reuben responded to the TikTokker:
"The best decision you can ever make."
