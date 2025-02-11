A bridal party made a newlywed couple's day extra special when they brought their infectious energy to the reception

The six bridesmaids and best men entered the outdoor location with a dance that wowed the internet

Social media users shared in the comment section that they loved the performance and even wanted the group at their future weddings

A bridal party entertained the masses with their wedding step performance. Images: @thechoreographersbwazon1

When it comes to weddings, the reception can be the best part of the special day as everyone lets loose on the dancefloor.

At one wedding, a bridal party took the celebration to the next level, wowing guests and internet users with their dance performance.

Stepping in with a dance

The TikTok account The Choreographers uploaded an infectious video showing a bridal party entering a wedding reception with a dance.

While the guests weren't seen much in the video, their cheers for the performance echoed in the background, a clear indication that it was an enjoyable sight.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet enjoys wedding step performance

Hundreds of social media users headed to the post's comment section in awe as they saw the wedding party entertain the guests with their groovy moves.

People loved the wedding party showing their cool moves at the reception. Image: fizkes

@nox344 marvelled at the performance, writing:

"The chemistry between the first two. Yoh."

@wallflower196 told app users:

"Bridal parties should be paid. This is a full-time job."

@sbudahmamillion added in the comment section:

"I'm definitely hiring these guys when the day comes because there is no way me and my two left feet are going to be found dancing."

A disappointed @bridgetnkosi297 stated:

"The crowd is not matching the energy of the performance."

An impressed @temwa89 told the online community:

"My eyes are on the first girl."

@dareellblanco jokingly shared:

"If my friends don’t dance like this on my wedding day, I won’t give food to the guests."

