Global site navigation

“Bridal Parties Should Be Paid”: Internet Enjoys Group’s Wedding Step Performance
Family and Relationships

“Bridal Parties Should Be Paid”: Internet Enjoys Group’s Wedding Step Performance

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A bridal party made a newlywed couple's day extra special when they brought their infectious energy to the reception
  • The six bridesmaids and best men entered the outdoor location with a dance that wowed the internet
  • Social media users shared in the comment section that they loved the performance and even wanted the group at their future weddings

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

A bridal party danced at a wedding reception.
A bridal party entertained the masses with their wedding step performance. Images: @thechoreographersbwazon1
Source: TikTok

When it comes to weddings, the reception can be the best part of the special day as everyone lets loose on the dancefloor.

At one wedding, a bridal party took the celebration to the next level, wowing guests and internet users with their dance performance.

Stepping in with a dance

The TikTok account The Choreographers uploaded an infectious video showing a bridal party entering a wedding reception with a dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While the guests weren't seen much in the video, their cheers for the performance echoed in the background, a clear indication that it was an enjoyable sight.

Read also

"Give her a bonus": Mzansi entertained as man has dance-off with domestic worker

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet enjoys wedding step performance

Hundreds of social media users headed to the post's comment section in awe as they saw the wedding party entertain the guests with their groovy moves.

A woman rejoicing while looking at her phone.
People loved the wedding party showing their cool moves at the reception. Image: fizkes
Source: Getty Images

@nox344 marvelled at the performance, writing:

"The chemistry between the first two. Yoh."

@wallflower196 told app users:

"Bridal parties should be paid. This is a full-time job."

@sbudahmamillion added in the comment section:

"I'm definitely hiring these guys when the day comes because there is no way me and my two left feet are going to be found dancing."

A disappointed @bridgetnkosi297 stated:

"The crowd is not matching the energy of the performance."

An impressed @temwa89 told the online community:

"My eyes are on the first girl."

@dareellblanco jokingly shared:

"If my friends don’t dance like this on my wedding day, I won’t give food to the guests."

3 Other stories about wedding dances

Read also

"That looks good": Woman shows off her Chinese New Year feast in JHB, leaves SA peeps hungry

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: