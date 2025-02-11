A video of a traditional wedding left many South Africans amused and the clip went viral online

In the footage, a group of white men can be seen dressed up in African attires as they sang in Zulu

People were entertained as they flooded the post with jokes and laughter while some shared their thoughts

White men dressed in African attire at a traditional wedding left SA cracking up in laughter. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

A traditional wedding in Mzansi captured the attention of many after a group of white men participated in the ceremony by singing in Zulu and wearing traditional Zulu attire.

Traditional wedding gets tongues wagging

In the video, shared on Twitter now known as X by @NoseTheCapital the men can be seen performing a heartfelt Zulu song, showcasing their commitment to embracing the rich heritage of the culture.

Their deep respect for the traditions was evident as they donned vibrant Zulu clothing, including the iconic beadwork, animal skins, and headgear, which added a touch of authenticity to their performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to X @NoseTheCapital cracked a joke saying:

"Donald Trump: we will welcome Afrikaners refugees in the US. Afrikaners:"

Take a look at the funny video below:

SA is amused by the men's rain dance moves

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions while some simply laughed it off.

Not a Peace Officer said:

"That's lovely."

Ike Tlhapane Monametsi added:

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk must give up at this rate, South Africans are enjoying themselves."

Derick Gomez expressed:

"You have to admit if you were born in RSA regardless of race there is something about this country that you can’t leave it’s beautiful and so are the people."

Bhut'Yangchaza commented:

"Delete this, Trump will say they are being forced to do Zulu rituals by blacks."

White men dressed in African attire at a traditional wedding left SA cracking up in laughter. Image: Betsie Van der Meer

Source: Getty Images

SA is amused by the men's rain dance moves

Briefly News previously reported that a group of men dancing on the street at 3 am left many people on the internet in stitches, and the clip went viral.

previously reported that a group of men dancing on the street at 3 am left many people on the internet in stitches, and the clip went viral. A hilarious video of a group of men dancing is making rounds online, and the gentlemen amused many.

This man set the internet ablaze with his killer dance moves in a now-viral TikTok video making rounds on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News