A traditional wedding in Mzansi captured the attention of many after a group of white men participated in the ceremony by singing in Zulu and wearing traditional Zulu attire.
Traditional wedding gets tongues wagging
In the video, shared on Twitter now known as X by @NoseTheCapital the men can be seen performing a heartfelt Zulu song, showcasing their commitment to embracing the rich heritage of the culture.
Their deep respect for the traditions was evident as they donned vibrant Zulu clothing, including the iconic beadwork, animal skins, and headgear, which added a touch of authenticity to their performance.
While taking to X @NoseTheCapital cracked a joke saying:
"Donald Trump: we will welcome Afrikaners refugees in the US. Afrikaners:"
SA is amused by the men's rain dance moves
Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions while some simply laughed it off.
Not a Peace Officer said:
"That's lovely."
Ike Tlhapane Monametsi added:
"Donald Trump and Elon Musk must give up at this rate, South Africans are enjoying themselves."
Derick Gomez expressed:
"You have to admit if you were born in RSA regardless of race there is something about this country that you can’t leave it’s beautiful and so are the people."
Bhut'Yangchaza commented:
"Delete this, Trump will say they are being forced to do Zulu rituals by blacks."
