A popular content creator gave out a spicy rant on TikTok over South African men's love for another one name Tamara

The rival has covered topics similar to her but with a twist, gaining the attention of gents across Mzansi

Netizens across the country were fighting among themselves to defend the lady's words, with many supporting her

Sihle took to the social to rant about how Tamara's content is different from hers and Mzansi backed her up. Images: tamara_supporters, sihleeey

Source: TikTok

South African TikTok can get really juicy. A content creator by the name of Sihle posted a rant about South African men's love for another content creator named Tamara. The rant happened because Tamara posts similar content as Sihle, but according to Sihle's words, does it for the male gaze instead of uplifting women.

Content vs content

Sihle goes by the TikTok handle sihleeey and is known for creating content that for many, feels like it panders to men. She has received a lot of hate from both genders online but still has a large following on TikTok. She posted the clip with a quote saying:

"Truly disappointed but not surprised because it’s men we are talking about here. What’s new 🤡"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The gender war rages on

Sihle and Tamara are part of a growing cohort of TikTok creators and creators in general. Gender discourse has become very popular as of late with a bunch of content creators tugging at the heart strings of individuals who struggle to get along with the opposite gender. That type of content generates views at a dizzying rate.

Mjolo has taken over many aspects of the online world, resulting in many digital gender conflicts. Image: Liubomyr Vorona

Source: Getty Images

A massive debate took place in the comment section with many people defending Sihle, but a vocal few opposed her views.

Read the comments below:

BWZ said:

"Sihle the difference between you and Tamara. You are pushing women to make better decisions, Tamara is explaining the consequences of making bad decisions."

♡ mentioned:

"You are nothing like Tamara Sihle🤭 Sibonile they are trying to compare two different things."

Mambobol commented:

'I don't think you speaking for women nor men. You're simply reminding us of good morals. You speaking for "how God intended things to be". Communities are broken because we lack Godly morals.'

Brotherhood Alliance posted:

"We’re not your fans. We didn’t support you cause of an agenda. We vouched for you to be the voice of the truth, someone our daughters could look up to, an anti-degenerate Queen. Don’t get it twisted."

Emmanuel Mogosoane shared:

"I always knew that there is a distinctive measure between the 2 of you, you weren’t badmouthing women or men, you were talking about men not benefiting from marriage but Tamara holds women accountable."

Nomthandazo Kuhle said:

"You’re the same mos sisi? You just speak in English."

Biggest pick me✨ mentioned:

"My understanding is that Sihle is teaching young girls how to not end up relating to Tamara’s content. So you should listen to Sihle to avoid being trolled by Tamara. Otherwise Tamara is also right 😉"

More relationship stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously the ex-wife of Springbok captain Rachel Kolisi is making headlines after throwing shade at a person she blocked.

previously the ex-wife of Springbok captain Rachel Kolisi is making headlines after throwing shade at a person she blocked. Expecting a child requires a serious amount of preparation and one gent's group of friends knew that when they brought the man gifts in their very own baby shower.

In a heartwarming clip, one stepmother flexed her special bond with her bonus son, taking social media by storm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News