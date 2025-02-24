A lady shared how her friendship with a married man became awkward because of his wife and netizens comforted her through laughter

The poor woman was caught between the gent and his paranoid wife and was asked to confirm that she wasn't the mistress

Women across Mzansi understood the TikTokker's pain with some saying that they have been in a similar position

Mzansi's ladies understood a woman's pain after her friendship with a married man went lopsided. Images: Halfpoint Images/ Getty Images, michellej007

Source: TikTok

They say that all's fair in love and war, but sometimes paranoia might get in the way of a good time. A woman's friendship with a married man went off the rails after the man's wife accused him of cheating with her.

Jealousy makes you nasty

TikTokker michellej007 shared his ordeal with netizens who understood her pain all too well. The drama went so far that the man had to block the lady's number on all of his lines. The woman posted the clip with a caption that read:

"In my defense he isnt even my type😂😂"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the video below:

The mjolo streets are rough

Many people familiar with how wild South Africa's dating landscape can get will empathise with the poor wife. Cheating and infidelity have become a major topic when it comes to discussing dating in modern times. Many people blame the poor romantic landscape on technology and social media.

Many people tend to find modern dating frustrating. Image: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly enough, as much as there are tough times in the mjolo universe, most people are reportedly lonelier than ever. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in four adults experience social isolation. The health impacts of it can be terrible for anyone. It is often linked to anxiety, depression, suicide and dementia.

Luckily for Mzansi, people tend to be quite friendly and in the case of the married man's wife, a little bit too friendly. SA loved the clip with some women empathising with the situation.

Read the comments below:

onlyjackie2 said:

"There's one lady who accused me until the husband was arrested for fighting for the side chick, I knew all the side chicks😂"

Nicole mentioned

"Lol... I am stopping all friendships now. I am not interested in their drama😂🤣"

Lulu commented:

"Had to block your number🤣"

Ouma shared:

"Send I love you babe Sametime 🤣🤣"

mummy's gal posted:

"This happened to me 🤣"

hellen diane said:

"Aweeeeh I need to have a talk with someone 😭"

HBD🌷 asked

"Did you confirm?🤭😂"

More relationship stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a young mom went to extraordinary lengths to confront her baby daddy after he claimed he was working, only to find out he had booked a hotel room using their joint credit card.

previously reported that a young mom went to extraordinary lengths to confront her baby daddy after he claimed he was working, only to find out he had booked a hotel room using their joint credit card. A mother-in-law sparked conversations online after boldly calling out in-laws who mistreat their makotis and gossip about them.

A heart-warming proposal video has left social media users emotional after showing a woman getting down on one knee to ask for her girlfriend's hand in marriage. Content creator @anelisasobekwa, known for her travel content, shared the special moment capturing the raw emotions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News