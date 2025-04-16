An American woman shared her bizarre story of being cheated on by her ex-boyfriend

The lady shared that her father was the one who introduced the pair to each other and was also the reason their ship sank

Social media users were stunned, and their jaws dropped every time the woman opened her mouth to reveal more information about her failed love story

Whoever said, “When it rains, it pours” was not talking about the weather, but about Brenda’s bizarre love life.

An American lady shared her traumatic story of being cheated on. Image: @truly_show

Source: TikTok

The American lady shared her traumatic past on a YouTube show and went viral on TikTok after a snippet of her episode was posted.

Lady shares story of being cheated on

An American lady, Brenda, shared her jaw-dropping story of being cheated on by her ex-boyfriend, who slept with her father. Brenda was invited to a popular YouTube show, Truly Show, to share her story and gagged the online audience.

The lady was introduced to her ex-lover by her father, who made it seem like he was friends with the gentleman. After a while of dating, Brenda found out that her father and her then-boyfriend were more than just friends.

The unfaithful man had HIV, which he gave to Brenda. After dealing with her traumatic past, the woman is now married to a man she loves.

The pair have started their own family, and has two children together. Brenda’s husband accepted her and is aware of her traumatic past.

Social media users were incredibly stunned by the story and could not believe that a family member, especially a parent, would betray their child the way Brenda‘s father did. People were happy that the lady was able to find light at the end of her tunnel.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People amazed by lady’s traumatic past

Social media users were stunned after learning about an American woman’s bizarre love story after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her with her dad:

A US lady found love after being cheated on by her ex. Image: @truly_show

Source: TikTok

@Amy was stunned:

“I beg your first available pardon.”

@Browngirl❤️ was shocked:

“I had to collect someone’s pardon to add to mine to beg.”

@🎀fatty🎀 commented:

“I’m so glad she found happiness.”

@Fay was amazed:

“Every sentence was worse than the last. My gosh.”

@alphiee.! said:

“What the helly? What the helliate? What the Helly Berry. What the Hellybron James.”

@Duchess was confused:

“Now, why would your dad want you to marry his lover?”

@Chiji commented:

“I’m still struggling to pick my jaw off the floor.”

@nora6967 wrote:

“Disgusted is an understatement.”

@Léa said:

“The demonic vibration was coming from inside the house. Poor girl never stood a chance.”

Source: Briefly News