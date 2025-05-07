A woman in Mzansi warmed hearts on the internet with her grand gesture to five little girls

The lady expressed how the little ones make her feel and how they have lifted her spirit during the most challenging time of her life

South Africans were in awe of the stunner's touching gesture and filled the comments section with sweet messages

A white woman living in a complex has melted hearts across the country after she went out of her way to show kindness to five young black girls who live nearby.

A lady's grand gesture to little African girls in a TikTok video warmed hearts in South Africa. Image: @bianca_appeltjie

Source: TikTok

Woman gifts little girls at her complex

The touching moment was shared by the lady herself on her social media page under the handle @bianca_appeltjie, and it quickly gained attention for its heartwarming nature.

In the TikTok video, the woman surprised the little girls with thoughtful gifts as she handed each of them a doll that resembled them, along with a gift bag. The girls were seen gleaming with joy and excitement as they received their special parcels. It’s clear from their reactions that the gesture meant the world to them as they each hugged @bianca_appeltjie as a way to show gratitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@bianca_appeltjie went on to share how the girls had unknowingly lifted her spirit during a particularly difficult time in her life. She expressed how little ones always put a smile on her face, which is why she decided to return the favour.

She also added the following while taking to her TikTok caption, saying:

"No matter how hard life hit me, my heart will never change, even at my lowest, I loved the most."

Despite the background or race, the woman's compassion and connection shone through, leaving many South Africans touched by her grand gesture as it not only brought joy to the little girls but also inspired the nation.

Take a look at the wholesome video of the woman and the little girls below:

SA in awe of woman's gesture to little girls

People in South Africa flooded the comments section with sweet messages, praising the woman for her kindness and the sense of unity she brought to her community. Many admired the way she broke racial and social barriers with one simple act of generosity.

Yaya said:

"You got them dolls that represent them. This video is a cute reminder of how much kids love creating memories. These gestures will last forever in their hearts."

Ms.nthaby.m added:

"The fact that you got them dolls that represent them. obsessed."

Ijeoma mercy wrote:

"Thank you for your kind gesture."

Mashy🇿🇦🇿🇼🇧🇼🇨🇩 expressed:

"Love this continuing that, Mami don't mind those bad comments, some are going through a lot."

vince claassen commented:

"I'd rather have all the bad things not recorded and all the good people do shown!!! I don't know this Lady, so? WELL DLIPPEN DONE!"

A white woman's sweet gesture to little African girls touched Mzansi. Image: @bianca_appeltjie

Source: TikTok

More family stories from Briefly News

One woman left South Africans buzzing after she showcased how she taught her man how to be a gentleman. Mznasi couldn't get enough of it.

A woman shared that she took her husband's phone while he was showering, leaving many social media users to laugh at and question both parties.

A woman under the TikTok handle @eulendernanni shared a heartfelt post celebrating her 9th wedding anniversary with her husband, whom she married in 2013, and the post attracted floods of comments from online users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News