A young South African woman stunned Mzansi with a story of how her distant aunt planned her success story after her mother died

The youngster highlighted that her mom’s death was sudden, and from there, she slowly lost her mother to a greedy relative

Social media users were in disbelief after hearing how a family member was willing to sacrifice their own bloom for their own gain

A young South African woman on TikTok shared a story of one of her most painful moments in her life.

In 2020, the young lady lost her mother to COVID-19. She mentioned that her mom’s death took a toll on her father’s health, who was madly in love with her:

“Dad got sick, understandably so, because you two were inseparable. You were like twins. Wherever you were, he was there too.”

Her diabetic father mourned the death of his wife until a distant aunt arrived and started playing the mother of the house, which was unsettling for the young lady and her siblings.

The aunt brought the sick father pills religiously when she came to visit, but one day she never left and started sleeping in bed with him. She even started wearing her late sister’s clothes and eventually took over the whole house.

During the mourning period, the aunt and diabetic father planned to sell the family home while the children were off to university in a different province. Their plan failed as they forged many documents, including the IDs of the children who fought hard to keep the house.

The pair then secretly got married at the Department of Home Affairs without informing the father’s Zulu family. The aunt’s family was supportive and celebrated the union:

“They went on about how in the Zulu culture, a widower must marry someone in his wife’s family. My father’s family knew nothing and were still mourning my mother.”

Children losing their father to distant aunt

After a while, the youngster and her siblings discovered online that their home was up for rent and already had tenants. Today, they have no access to their home and go to KwaZulu-Natal when schools are closed.

The young lady tried to mend her relationship with her father by requesting a 21st birthday party, but she was turned down harshly and blocked his number. The two have not been communicating, which made her life at university a bit harder:

“My girlfriend takes care of me; she’s like a parent to me. She makes sure I never lack anything.”

SA reacts to distant aunt taking over late sister’s life

Social media users were amazed by the story and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@offbusylife shared:

“Lihle, being your neighbour all these years, I’m genuinely proud of you. You’ve always been so smart; there was never a doubt you’d go far. Knowing your sweet mom and your quiet dad, I never imagined life would take this turn. Your mom is always warm, always smiling. May she continue to rest peacefully. But if Aunty and Tata are really living the life they wanted… We’ll see. I’m honestly so disappointed. Keep well, Ntombi.”

@Karamel said:

“I think Tata and Aunty were dating while your mom was still alive.”

@Sbu Sadike suggested:

“Chomi, you should take your dad to court for maintenance, and that he took away your home since you're still a student. Don't let them get away with this. You will lose your home and have nowhere to go after university while looking for work.”

@M a p a s e k a 🌸 advised:

“Find a way to protect your mom’s 50% of the home, hey, once he kicks the bucket, you guys won’t have a family home anymore.”

@nesu thought:

“I’m sure she opened funeral covers for you and your siblings.”

@_omogolo commented:

“The aunt wants half of your father’s assets, and maybe she might be involved in your mom’s death(that’s my opinion).”

