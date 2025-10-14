A local man shared a controversial picture with a caption asserting that no one can force him to be a present father, claiming it’s his choice

The post, which was shared on TikTok, went viral, attracting massive views and sparking outrage across social media

Social media users were deeply offended by the post, with many women lambasting the man, while others suggested he was merely trolling for a reaction

A man shared a post saying it was his right not to care for a child if he feels like it, and it started a major debate online. Image: @ohkthabby

A controversial social media post asserting a man’s right to choose whether or not to be a present father ignited a fierce debate online about deadbeat fathers and being irresponsible.

The highly sensitive clip, shared by TikTok user @ohkthabby, sparked an immediate backlash from both men and women in South Africa, while others felt it was all a joke.

The viral post shared by TikTok user @ohkthabby featured a picture of him standing confidently. The post was captioned with a proclamation that no one could force him to be a present father, ending the sentence with the phrase, 'It's my body,' implying he would do exactly as he pleased. Which could be seen as controversial. This comment addressed the widespread frustration often voiced by South African women about absent fathers and deadbeat partners.

Some viewers found the man's post hilarious and entertaining, saying it was obviously a joke. Image: @ohkthabby

SA reacts to the man's proclamation

The post went viral, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were mostly stunned and strongly displeased by the statement. Many women were heavily triggered by the content, criticising and lambasting the man for promoting irresponsible and painful behaviour. They highlighted how difficult and traumatic it is for children to grow up without a father figure.

The post, however, also drew out a defensive group of men who defended the man. Some argued that most fathers do not abandon their children but, rather, run away from bad baby mamas. Other viewers were entertained, suggesting that the massive reaction proved the man had successfully executed a successful trolling attempt and achieved the chaos he wanted.

User @Lizzy commented:

"That's true, dear. I won't or will never force anyone to be there for our child and life to move on. God can't give you things u can't handle 🙏."

User @🤍JIMARO🤍said:

"Single mothers being offended 😂."

User @ischen^xalati shared:

"These are the comments that I expected 🤭🤣."

User @ladyG added:

"Your body, your choice😅."

User @sandys929 advised:

"Men, unlock your closed gates by being available to your children and being supportive of them. Your career and business will flourish and prosper ✨️👏."

User @msgee commented:

"😂😭 You can't joke in peace nowadays, neh?"

User @Thabile🌸asked:

"There is no way, you're joking right🤣?"

Watch the TikTok videos below:

