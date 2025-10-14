A man went viral after posting a video of his reaction to seeing young love while hitting the town

The TikTok video of the man showing his curiosity getting the best of him became a viral hit

Online users were thoroughly amused as the man shared commentary on the couple that he saw getting to know each other

A man on TikTok shared a video that went viral on the short-form video platform. The man had people in stitches as he was commenting on a first date he was witnessing.

An uncle kept an eye on a couple watching a Tinder couple's first date. Image: ArtMarie / Getty Images / Uncle CCTV / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video of the curious uncle received thousands of likes from online users. People commented with their own jokes about the man who became invested in strangers' lives.

In a TikTok video by @unclecctv shared that he was keeping track of a young couple that he saw while on their date. While gathering intel, he found out that the pair were on a first date after meeting on Tinder. His latest update was that the two shared a kiss before the guy went to get a drink. The man recorded himself observing the couple while sipping a drink and surveying the room.

A couple on Tinder got an audience with a man curious about them. Image: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia

Source: Getty Images

South Africa amused by curious uncle

People thought the man was hilarious for doing the most after seeing potential young love. Many commented with hilarious jokes about the uncle who kept track of the couple. Watch the video of the uncle observing the couple below:

Mai delcare:

"This is journalism!"



kateynicole was thoroughly entertained:

"I don’t go out much. I’m glad there’s someone out there who can people-watch for me and tell me what’s going on."

Beyleigh_ related to the uncle:

"Lol, someone just as nosy as me! The eyes and smile are sending me …not even trying to be discreet 🤣"



Hilda wrote:

"History will speak of Uncle CCTV as the journalist that all journalists should aspire to be."

$hisosolo ིྀ admitted to being a people-watcher:

"I always do this with couples in public, try to tell if it’s a first date or not😭."

La Madrinaa was full of jokes:

"I was wondering why you were telling us people's business, then I looked at your username 😂😂😂"

niyajawn could relate to the elderly man:

"I’m weak cause this is really me when I’m out and about + alone 😭"

Mariab_786 was delighted by the video:

"Looking forward to reading your investigative report on your findings. Thanks for your service, good sir."



Vikky was full of questions:

"Ok, did they leave together afterwards? Do you think he is gonna drop her home? I want details, uncle details!😫"

