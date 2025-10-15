A man who went to live in Dubai as a South African contrasted his life there with that at home, and how people in modern life enjoy convenience in their everyday lives

His video went viral as South Africans talked about the advantages and disadvantages of moving to a foreign country

The post generated an argument on what actually makes a better life for those who want to find some stability elsewhere, other than in South Africa

The Dubai lifestyle video captured the attention of the South Africans, and they have used it as a springboard to re-examine the meaning of a better life in the current fast-paced world.

This image captured a South African reflecting on the quality of life abroad, showing why Dubai has become his new home. Image: @unlike_eddie, Maremagnum

On 12 October 2025, a South African user, @unlike_eddie, posted a candid view of his life in Dubai to the TikTok platform. In the video, which soon became viral, he contrasted the living conditions in Dubai with those in South Africa, claiming that much as the home will be in his heart, he has no intentions of going back. Eddie showed the level of development of the daily conveniences, as far as toilets that flush at the touch of a button. His airy, yet sincere manner was admired and caused a controversy on whether it was better to seek a future in foreign lands or remain at home.

User @unlike_eddie, in his post, pointed out the efficiency and ease of life in Dubai, not mentioning the infrastructure, but safety and cleanliness. His arguments were relatable to many South Africans, and those who have at one point thought about moving in pursuit of stability can identify with him. He said that despite the fact that he missed South African culture, he liked the peace of mind and modern systems that made Dubai more comfortable. His video appealed to both professionals and students as it gave a realistic approach to what it is like to be out of the home.

South Africans respond to the lifestyle in other countries

The video became viral within a short period. It received over 6,000 likes and over 1,000 comments within three days from South Africans who commended his sincerity and outlook. It is viral in several terms that the viewers shared it and argued that life in foreign nations may indeed be better than that in South Africa. Most users claimed that the comparison opened their eyes to the way in which various lifestyles determine the decisions of people.

The responses on the Internet were inconsistent, yet considerate. Others enjoyed his boldness to pursue a better life, but others believed that he was trying to mirror the current situation that South Africans struggle with at home. The post rekindled the discussion on the cost of living, employment security and standard of living expectations in foreign countries. To a large number, it was not only about Dubai, but what a better life is like in the contemporary world.

A South African man enjoying city life in Dubai, sharing his honest take on living abroad. Image: @unlike_eddie

Mzansi shared their opinions regarding Dubai

Dfg said:

“Wait, you saw toilets that flush like that for the first time in Dubai? That’s crazy, those are in every mall in South Africa.”

Ledi Tm commented:

“Staying in Dubai for a touch-screen toilet is insane. 🤣🤣 Our toilets flush themselves here in SA; when you stand up, it flushes.”

Spicy Nells asked:

“Who said you should come back? 👀”

Khanya_Nel said:

“Oh no, guys, I think he’s not coming back.”

Paris Wandii added:

“Then I opened the comment section. 😭😭”

Amogelang commented:

“O duletse masepa ko Dubai. 😩”

De Vibe said:

“Ngenxa yamakaka mntakwethu.”

Bre added:

“Uduba ikhaya for amasimba. 😭😭😭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

