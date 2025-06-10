Cyan Boujee is living it up in Dubai, and fans back home can’t catch a break from the stream of lavish moments she’s sharing online

The controversial influencer appears to have made Dubai her playground, joining a host of South African celebrities, including Wandile Ndlovu

However, her posts have sparked debate, with fans questioning her spending sprees and bringing her net worth into the spotlight

Controversial influencer Cyan Boujee, born Honour Zuma, lives lavishly and is unapologetic about it.

Cyan Boujee took Dubai by storm with her lavish getaway. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

She has travelled across the globe thanks to her fat pockets, but it seems she has made Dubai her playground.

Cyan Boujee Shares viral moments from Dubai getaway

The bubbly influencer and DJ recently jetted to Dubai and has been sharing a sneak peek of her vacation.

Taking to her social feeds, she shared a string of posts enjoying the streets of Dubai to priceless rooftop moments.

In one of the now-viral clips, she drinks champagne in an ‘infinity pool' while enjoying Dubai rooftop views.

Thanks to her huge social media following, the post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Some quickly gave her a nod for living life to the fullest.

However, others quickly included her lavish lifestyle in the picture while trying to connect the dots about her net worth.

She joins a host of South African celebrities living it up in Dubai.

South African adult content creator Wandile Ndlovu recently shared a clip of some priceless moments in Dubai.

Cyan Boujee’s spending sprees and net worth under the spotlight

Like those before her in the industry, she has done everything from splurging millions on properties to cosmetic procedures.

The star has spent a fortune on her banging body in recent years.

Cyan Boujee has had three Brazilian Butt Lifts and other several cosmetic procedures for a banging body.

Apart from that, she has a soft spot for designer clothes and a closet full of several coveted designer brands.

Cyan Boujee turned heads while out and about in a sleek ride. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

She has also splurged a fortune on houses and cars. Last year, she made headlines when she revealed that she had bought a new home.

She also wowed her fans with her sleek, alleged Range Rover Velar she purchased last year.

Such big spending often involves her earnings. Cyan Boujee hasn’t openly confirmed her earnings or net worth online.

However, rumour mill has it that her estimated net worth is over the R2 million mark.

Despite keeping her booking earnings under wraps, she once revealed that she often receives over R500 000 as ‘bae allowance.’

SA reacts to Cyan Boujee’s viral Dubai post

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mzansi gave Cyan Boujee a nod after one of her recent Instagram posts went viral.

Thanks to her huge social media following, Cyan Boujee often trends whenever she posts or gets posted online.

The now-viral post has gained several comments and reactions since it went viral online. After all, this is not the first time she has made headlines with such posts.

