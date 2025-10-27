Global site navigation

YouTuber Joseph Dary Shows Off Baby Mama and Bundle of Joy, SA Raves
by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • South African YouTuber Joseph Dary shared a heartwarming photo with his baby mama and their adorable son, showcasing a softer side to his personality
  • The family portrait, which featured Joseph, his partner, and their little boy all dressed in matching black outfits, has garnered widespread attention and admiration on social media
  • Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, praising Joseph for embracing fatherhood and showing appreciation for his baby mama, with some even joking about his partner's loyalty

A YouTuber named Joseph Dary shared a photo of his son and baby mama.
YouTuber Joseph Dary shared a heartwarming photo featuring his son and baby mama. Image: Joseph Dary
Popular South African YouTuber Joseph Dary, widely known for his entertaining content exposing cheating couples, has shown a softer side after sharing a wholesome image featuring his baby mama and their adorable bundle of joy.

The photo, which quickly gained traction online, left Mzansi peeps gushing over the family’s coordinated look and heartwarming bond.

Joseph can be seen standing proudly beside his baby mama as he lovingly holds their son in his arms. The trio was dressed to impress, with Joseph looking dapper in a black suit, while his partner stunned the online community with a matching black dress. Their little boy completed the picture-perfect family moment, wearing a mini black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Read also

"Create happy memories": Checkers employee inspires Mzansi with R650,000 home purchase

As the family stared affectionately at each other, social media users couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful and elegant they looked. Many noted that the YouTuber, who is usually known for his dramatic and confrontational videos, appeared calm and happy in this tender family moment.

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and sweet reactions over the cute family moment.

The image showcased a new side of the content creator, who has built his online reputation on exposing infidelity but now seems focused on celebrating love and family.

The emotional reveal has since gone viral after it was posted on 26 October 2025, with South Africans praising the social media user Joseph Dary for embracing fatherhood and showing appreciation for his baby mama.

YouTuber Joseph Dary shared a touching photo with his baby mama and son.
YouTuber Joseph Dary posed in a photo on Facebook. Image: Josephdary
SA gushes over the cute family portrait

South Africans were in awe of the content creator's family portrait as they gushed over the South African YouTuber, saying:

Ednos Tapera Chagwinya said:

"The upcoming YouTuber....like father like son."

K-Bee Bonga Mpalala wrote:

"Looks like his father."

Teboho Dimo Ramohomane added:

"Loyalty, Joseph... My brother, you're mad."

Khanyisa N Mqadi stated:

"She gave a birthday to your look-alike."

Katlego Mapheule commented:

Read also

"May life be kind to you both": 22-year-old couple ties the knot at Home Affairs, SA reacts

"So this guy went to Cape Verde before me."

Jesto Wa Mojuta Letswatswe replied:

"No way this girl can cheat. She knows the phones will be switched for 60 seconds."

Watch the video below:

