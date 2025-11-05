A South African musician delivered an unexpected Maskandi cover that captivated viewers

His performance highlighted talent, dedication, and cross-cultural appreciation for traditional music

The viral video inspired audiences to explore and celebrate music beyond their usual genres

South Africans enjoyed seeing a fresh take on traditional Maskandi music, proving that passion and skill can transcend cultural boundaries.

A South African musician amazed Mzansi with his unexpected Maskandi cover that beautifully bridged cultures and celebrated tradition. Image: @qadasimusic

A South African musician wowed viewers by performing a cover of a popular Maskandi song, demonstrating that talent transcends culture and background. @qadasimusic posted the video on 4 November 2025, showcasing his rendition of Phuzakhemisi’s hit ‘Uthando Selungehlule’ while playing guitar. The video highlighted his musical skill and interpretation of the traditional Maskandi genre, capturing the attention of South Africans who appreciated the dedication it takes to perform outside one’s typical musical culture. By choosing a song deeply rooted in Zulu music traditions, he challenged expectations and demonstrated that passion for music can bridge cultural gaps, while also giving younger audiences a fresh perspective on Maskandi music.

The video provided added value by showing not only the artist’s vocal ability but also his guitar technique, creating a rich musical experience for viewers. His performance blended authenticity with personal interpretation, showing respect for the original artist while adding his own flair. Beyond the music itself, the clip emphasised that anyone with dedication can explore genres they are unfamiliar with, encouraging others to try new instruments or styles. It also offered insight into the versatility of Maskandi music and how it continues to resonate with audiences across South Africa, inspiring both musicians and music lovers alike.

Unexpected Maskandi music talent shines

Within one day, the video posted by TikTok user @qadasimusic went viral, gaining over 3,900 likes and more than 170 comments. South Africans flocked to the video, sharing admiration for his talent and the confidence required to perform in a genre not traditionally associated with him. Many users highlighted the uniqueness of his interpretation, celebrating the courage it takes to step into a different cultural expression. The rapid engagement reflected widespread appreciation for music that brings communities together while unexpectedly showcasing skill and creativity.

Viewers responded positively, noting how refreshing it was to see Maskandi performed with such care and precision by someone outside the genre’s typical performers. Many South Africans were impressed by his dedication, talent, and ability to respect and elevate a traditional art form. Others reflected on how music can break down cultural barriers and bring diverse audiences together, appreciating the authenticity and effort put into the performance. Overall, the video left a lasting impression as an example of passion, skill, and cross-cultural artistic expression.

A talented musician won hearts across Mzansi after performing a stunning Maskandi cover that showcased unity through music. Image: @qadasimusic

Mzansi reacted to the video

anorag97 commented:

“Mnikeni umhlaba wakhe. Translation: Give him his land.”

Ubonga commented:

“Umfokabani, ibhunu leli? Translation: Who is this guy? Is he a white man?”

Lungisani Mjaji commented:

“Qadasi!” Translation: (Cheer/Call of praise)

Mndeni Damaseku Ngcobo commented:

“Pure, real Maskandi singing with heart, ngyabonga mina. Translation: Pure, real Maskandi singing with heart, I am grateful.”

Sobabili Films commented:

“Pure Zulu music, khuphula lapho mlungu omhlophe. Translation: Pure Zulu music, lift it there.”

The Great Dlamini commented:

“Nawu maskandi, not this new piano that fades after 3 months.”

unkle_Romeo commented:

“Khuphuka Qadasi, msila we giraffe, madolo wenyoka! Translation: Rise, Qadasi, tail of a giraffe, knees of a snake!”

Mthuzi commented:

“We don’t get this kind of pure, original Zulu music anymore. I feel the sweet melody.”

