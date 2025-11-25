South Africans noticed a viral TikTok of an American woman casually discussing popular SA bleaching creams

The clip gained strong traction as locals shared jokes and concerns about the long-standing debates around these products

The conversation grew into a wider discussion about beauty standards and cross-country trends

South Africans reacted strongly after spotting an American creator using well-known local bleaching creams, sparking conversations about beauty trends and cultural context.

The image showed a woman’s face split into darker natural skin and a lighter bleached version. Image: Freepik

Source: UGC

A video posted by @obiiey went live on 21 November 2025, and it quickly started circulating on TikTok after discussing bleaching creams. This comes after a South African woman warned Americans about using popular bleaching creams that some netizens use. The woman was discussing two controversial skin-lightening creams widely known in South Africa. The creator filmed herself at home, speaking openly about the products and hinting that they were becoming more common in the US. The clip immediately grabbed Mzansi’s attention because these creams have long been part of a heated beauty conversation locally, where many people warn others about their risks, while others defend their right to choose what they use.

In the video, the woman simply talks about the creams as if they’re everyday products, which surprised South Africans who are used to debates around bleaching culture, colourism and unsafe beauty trends. The creator’s calm tone and casual mention of the two products made many viewers wonder whether Americans fully understand the history and concerns connected to the creams in African communities. For South Africans, these brands carry a long backstory involving beauty pressures and controversial ingredients, so seeing the products pop up overseas gave the video a very different edge for local audiences.

Skin-care debate sparks cross-country reactions

Within just a few days, the video posted by TikTok user @obiiey gained thousands of likes, over 200 comments, and plenty of shares from South Africans who noticed it trending on their For You Pages. Many viewers joked that Americans are now discovering something that has already sparked debates across SA for years. Others pointed out that it was wild to see the creams being used overseas when local dermatologists and content creators have spent so much time warning people about potential side effects.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the comments, people expressed a mix of shock, humour and concern. Some felt the American creator didn’t seem to realise how intense the bleaching conversation is in South Africa, while others laughed at how Mzansi trends always seem to find their way abroad. A few users also mentioned that while people should choose what they want to do with their bodies, it’s still important to understand what products contain and how they’re used in different cultures.

A woman on TikTok discussed skin-care products trending in South Africa. Image: @obiiey

Source: TikTok

Here's what netizens had to say

Say_Slee wrote:

“Plus, it’s winter that side now; Shubaba season.”

𝐿𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑑𝑖 𝑆 added:

“The entire African continent is laughing while watching this unfold.”

TswanaGirlWithAZuluName shared:

“Let Caro cook!”

Malaika highlighted:

“They skipped the vitamin C and glycolic acid and chose bleaching cream.”

Everything Bouquets NST asked:

“Chomi, what if they have the better version and here in SA we’re getting the back-door one?”

Letty Sithole said:

“It’s their time to shine; let’s just leave them. Nobody warned our aunts and moms.”

Lungile said:

“I just want to know who made them use it. And what kills me is them saying the comments are negative and they should keep using it while their skin is melting.”

Serenity said:

“They have a wide range of stuff. They pass Cerave, Body Scrub, spring water, and with their own hands they pick Carolight.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to skin bleaching

A woman displayed her dramatic skin transformation after using bleaching cream, with her current complexion contrasting sharply with previous footage.

A woman shared her journey of stopping skin bleaching, revealing the effects seven days later and urging others to avoid harmful creams.

The late Sfiso Ncwane's widow, Ayanda Ncwane, is facing online backlash for allegedly bleaching her skin.

Source: Briefly News