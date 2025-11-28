A shopper filmed the overwhelming Black Friday queue at Menlyn Mall when he tried to buy clothing from local streetwear brand Galxboy

The video highlighted just how intense the day has become in South Africa, especially for stores that attract loyal crowds and limited-stock shoppers

As it spread, people reacted with humour and disbelief, turning the long line into a talking point across social media

South Africans shared a laugh online as the massive Galxboy Black Friday queue became the latest shopping moment to spark conversation.

A man on the right wearing a Galxboy label stood close to a car, posing for the camera. Image: @jamesskosana_01

Source: TikTok

A Black Friday shopper found himself taken out by the crowd before he even reached the entrance after @jamesskosana_01 posted a video on 28 November 2025 from Menlyn Mall, where he tried to grab something from popular streetwear brand Galxboy. The clip showed him stepping into the parking basement expecting to make a quick stop, only to discover a line stretching all the way from the basement ramp to the store itself. The video captured how he realised just how intense the Black Friday rush had become, with people queued up long before opening hours to secure discounted items.

Black Friday has become a major yearly event in South Africa, especially for fashion lovers who wait for exclusive drops or heavily discounted streetwear. Galxboy, known for its strong local following, often pulls massive crowds during promotions, with shoppers willing to queue for hours just to catch limited stock before it sells out. Many brands across the country prepare for this weekend months in advance because of the spike in foot traffic at malls like Menlyn, Sandton City and Gateway.

Massive Black Friday shopping rush

The video by user @jamesskosana_01 gained traction as people shared it across timelines, mostly because the queue looked almost unbelievable for one brand alone. Users reposted the clip as it moved across TikTok feeds, with many pointing out how the line wrapped around the basement in a way that felt more like a concert entrance than a shopping trip. The combination of Black Friday hype and a well-known local brand helped the clip spread quickly, with people tagging friends who were also planning to shop.

Reactions were filled with humour as South Africans laughed about the dedication needed to stand in such a queue, especially for clothing. Some viewers said the line proved just how loyal Galxboy’s fanbase is, while others joked that nothing could convince them to wait for hours in a parking basement. There were also comments from shoppers who experienced similar scenes at other malls, sharing how Black Friday crowds continue to test patience every year.

A screenshot from the video showed long queues on Black Friday. Image: @jamesskosana_01

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say about Black Friday

Xolani said:

“People don’t respect their hard-earned money.”

Val said:

“They already made a plan. Buy online.”

Sianda04 asked:

“Why not buy online, guys?”

Tshwarelo wrote:

“If only they knew that there’s nothing there.”

Lethabo said:

“They’ll find nothing when they get inside.”

Sharlene wrote:

“Imagine waiting in that long line, and when it’s about to be your turn, they say they’re out of stock.”

Mangi" said:

“At least this year I woke up at 00:00 and managed to get one item online; better than nothing, I guess...”

𝐀𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐞 said:

“My pride will never allow me to stand in these long lines.”

Molf omo mild wrote:

“To us who are always broke when it’s Black Friday.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

