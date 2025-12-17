A light-hearted taxi moment featuring women laughing off unexpected wig mishaps quickly spread across social media and entertained Mzansi

The viral clip gained massive traction online, with users praising the women’s carefree attitude and turning everyday struggles into humour

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes and relatable reactions, celebrating the video as a feel-good reminder not to take life too seriously

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A light-hearted moment captured inside a moving taxi has left Mzansi in stitches after a video showing women with torn and malfunctioning wigs went viral on social media.

A woman gazed at her phone, her expression a mix of shock and amusement. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media under the handle @zee462073, showcases several women seated inside a taxi as it moves along the road. What caught viewers’ attention was not the journey itself, but the state of the women’s wigs, which appeared broken, torn and visibly out of place.

Some wigs were slipping off, while others were partially detached, creating a comical scene that quickly amused online users.

Laughter erupted on social media as the women filmed in the clip seemed unbothered by the wig mishaps. Their carefree reactions added to the humour, with many social media users praising them for not taking the situation too seriously.

The TikTok user @zee462073's video that was posted on 7 December 2025 quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of views, likes and comments within hours of being posted. Mzansi users flooded the comment section with jokes, memes, and playful remarks, saying the clip was a reminder of how everyday struggles can turn into moments of joy.

Some users related to the situation, noting that wearing wigs in hot or windy conditions, especially in public transport, can sometimes be a challenge.

While wigs are often associated with beauty and confidence, the viral clip highlighted a more humorous and human side to everyday life in South Africa. The taxi wig mishap has since become one of those feel-good viral moments that remind Mzansi not to take life too seriously and to find humour even when things do not go as planned.

South African viewers were amused by the wigs of women in a taxi. Image: Thegift7777

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts to wigs gone wrong in a taxi

The online community took to the comments section to crack jokes over the viral video that has garnered over 2.3 million views since it was published on TikTok.

Bee Sig said:

"Team natural, where are you?"

Keorapetse@64 wrote:

"Women are going through a lot 😭."

Ntombenhlemdluli6 stated:

"That's why I don't see myself wearing a wig🤣."

spiderGirl replied:

"I have no words."

Vee Cee commented:

"To us who don’t stress for wigs 🫂."

Nomafu expressed:

"Hai people should talk if they are stressed kunokuthi benze lento because ayikho intenjena 😫🤣."

BestNess2022 simply said:

"If they take such horrible care of wigs, can you imagine what is happening under those wigs? 😳."

Watch the video below:

Women in SA flaunt their wigs from Shein

Briefly News reported that a South African woman has left TikTok users impressed after sharing a video showcasing a stunning wig she purchased from online fashion retailer Shein.

reported that a South African woman has left TikTok users impressed after sharing a video showcasing a stunning wig she purchased from online fashion retailer Shein. One young lady in Mzansi captured the attention of many after showcasing her stunning wig from the leading online store, Shein.

A woman has taken to social media to showcase how her Shein order went hilariously wrong. The video posted by the woman under the handle @itzgegee has quickly gained attention online.

Source: Briefly News