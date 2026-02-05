Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“Looks Like Coffee”: Bloemfontein Woman Shares Shocking State of Tap Water
by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A Bloemfontein woman alarmed Mzansi after showing brown water flowing straight from her tap, raising serious questions about the quality of water
  • The clip reopened long-standing frustrations around failing infrastructure and the struggle many communities face when it comes to accessing clean, safe water
  • While some netizens used humour to cope with the shock, the underlying concern about health and basic rights was hard to ignore

The sight of discoloured tap water struck a nerve, reminding many South Africans that for some communities, clean water still feels like a privilege rather than a guarantee.

The visual on the right showed brown water coming out from a tap
The picture on the left showed Nino sitting down, posing for the camera. Image: @aunty_nino
A Bloemfontein woman raised serious concerns after sharing a video showing the condition of tap water in her area. TikTok user @aunty_nino posted the clip on 27 January 2026, filming brown, dirty water flowing from her tap. The footage immediately alarmed viewers, as it highlighted what residents are expected to drink, cook with, and use daily.

Access to clean water is a basic human right, yet water quality issues have become increasingly common in parts of South Africa. Ageing infrastructure, poor maintenance, and mismanagement have often been blamed for recurring water problems. In cities like Bloemfontein, residents have repeatedly raised concerns about discoloured water, inconsistent supply, and a lack of communication from authorities.

Water crisis sparks public outcry

The video by user @aunty_nino gained traction because it visually captured a reality many South Africans already fear. Seeing the water’s colour made the issue feel urgent and personal. It also reignited conversations about accountability and the responsibility of municipalities to ensure safe living conditions for residents.

Mzansi responded with a mix of concern, frustration, and dark humour. While many expressed anger about the state of basic services, others used sarcasm to cope, jokingly referring to the water as coffee or chocolate. Beneath the jokes, however, was a shared sense of worry about health, dignity, and how long communities are expected to tolerate conditions like these.

The screenshot on the right showed dirty water coming out from a tap
The picture on the left captured tap water that people are expected to drink. Image: @aunty_nino
Here’s what Mzansi said

Mukhethwa Confidence9 wrote: “This water is from Limpopo, remember it was flooding.”

SISTA P shared:

“That's why I buy water coz tap water is no longer ayoba shame.”

Nandi D wrote:

“It’s chocolate. 🥺😂”

Lebo commented:

“It’s free coffee mos. 😭😭”

Mokale Waga Masipa

“I blame Ace Makgashule. 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Empire wrote:

“Are you guys aware that the water we flush is separated from number 2 and recycled back to drinking water, hence the reason I buy water and borehole water is safe?”

Bondz wrote:

“Such mostly happens when they just fixed the pipes nearby, and the muddy water enters the pipes.”

Camilla shared:

“It's the same here in Kimberley, now we don't have water, it's been 5 days. 😭😭😭 I want to do my laundry. 😫”

Tapiwa shared:

“But where’s the milk? 😭”

Sunshine added:

“Chocolate flavoured water. 😭😂”

