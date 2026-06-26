A group of women in the UK is calling for a review of the contraceptive injection Depo-Provera after developing brain tumours they believe are linked to years of using the medication

Campaigners met Scottish lawmakers to push for greater awareness, more research and stronger warnings, saying many women were never informed about the potential risks

Health authorities say the benefits of Depo-Provera still outweigh the risks for most users but continue to monitor its safety as new evidence emerges

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A group of women in the United Kingdom is calling for a nationwide review of the contraceptive injection Depo-Provera after claiming they developed brain tumours following years of using the birth control medication. The issue gained widespread attention after @itvnews shared the story on 25 June 2026, highlighting campaigners who are demanding greater awareness, improved patient information and further investigations into the drug's potential long-term risks.

The women who attended the meeting at Holyrood are just a handful of the many more affected right across the UK. Image: @itvnews

Source: Facebook

The campaign is being led by Tammy Croston from Fife in Scotland, who was among the first women in the UK to publicly share her experience. Croston believes her long-term use of Depo-Provera contributed to her diagnosis with a brain tumour known as a meningioma. She has since joined other women who say they experienced similar diagnoses after receiving the contraceptive injection for extended periods.

The group recently visited the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, where they met with members from different political parties to discuss their concerns and urge lawmakers to support an official review of the medication. Campaigners say they are not only seeking answers for themselves but also hoping future patients receive clearer information about potential risks before choosing the contraceptive.

Calls for greater awareness and research

The women under the video by user @itvnews are asking health authorities to examine whether stronger safety warnings should accompany Depo-Provera prescriptions. They argue that many patients used the injection for years without being informed about the possible link between prolonged exposure to the hormone and certain types of brain tumours.

The campaign also seeks increased funding for research into the issue and better support for women who believe they have been affected. Medical experts note that meningiomas are usually non-cancerous brain tumours, although they can still cause serious health complications depending on their size and location.

A growing number of women in the UK who believe they’ve developed benign brain tumours because of the contraceptive injection. Image: @itvnews

Source: Facebook

The UK Department of Health and Social Care acknowledged the concerns raised by affected women and expressed sympathy for those experiencing side effects. However, officials said current medical advice remains that the benefits of Depo-Provera continue to outweigh the risks for most users.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens panicked by contraceptives linked to brain tumor

The alarming claim has sent shockwaves through the online community, prompting widespread fear among long-term users of birth control methods like the Depo-Provera injection

Lady_Dudu commented:

“+27 are you here?”

greenrosepetals123 commented:

“I've been on it for over 13 years with no break, and I get headaches most days. This has freaked me out.”

V E X joked:

“Me on year 6 of Depo and killer headaches. 😂”

JustKutlo commented:

“Mind you, I used it once and told myself never again.”

Nasha asked:

“Does anyone ever experience no periods while on Depo? 😳”

Becky Beth Bites commented:

“I was on it for over 20 years. I'm now paranoid.”

Ryan James asked:

“My wife was on it for 3 years. Should this be a concern?”

Ivan said:

“Currently on Depo Provera for periods, and I’ve been on my period for 26 days straight. And the flow isn’t any lighter at all. Now struggling in 30-40 degree heat with a bad iron deficiency.”

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Source: Briefly News