Female Graduate Develops Male Contraception Using Ultrasound

A female design graduate has come up with a brilliant and convenient way to offer me temporary sterlisation

The Coso is a bath for men's testicles that uses ultrasonic technology to suppress the production of sperm

Rebecca Weiss has won the James Dyson award for creating the device that gives men more power of their bodies

A female German graduate, Rebecca Weiss, has designed a 'testicle bath' that allows men to temporarily sterilise themselves.

She describes the invention as a hormone-free, reversible contraceptive option that uses ultrasound.

Rebecca has called the contraption "Coso" and she has already been given the James Dyson award.

Rebecca Weiss has desinged a new way to plan pregnancies. Photo credit: @Margo Kubiscik

In order to use the device, it needs to be filled with warm water and the user places their testicles into the bath according to News24.

Ultrasonic waves to temporarily suppress the production of sperm and allow partners to engage in intimate pleasure without worrying about an unplanned pregnancy.

Weiss came up with the idea after she realised that the majority of contraceptive devices were aimed at women and made it their responsibility to avoid pregnancy.

