Billionaire Johann Rupert's investment company, Remgro, has officially taken full ownership of Mediclinic's Southern African business

The R15.6 billion deal includes Mediclinic's hospitals, day clinics, and the Intercare healthcare group

Competition authorities approved the transaction subject to conditions protecting employees and strengthen its long-term investment

Johann Rupert, executive chairman of luxury brand company Richemont SA, which owns brands like Cartier, VanCleef & Arpels, Montblanc, and Alfred Dunhill. Image: Louise Gubb/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's richest businessman, Johann Rupert, has officially expanded his footprint in the country's private healthcare sector after Remgro completed its R15.6 billion acquisition of Mediclinic International's Southern African operations. The deal, which was shared by BusinessTech and circulated on social media on 5 July 2026, follows approval by the Competition Tribunal and gives Rupert's investment company ownership of around 50 private hospitals across South Africa and Namibia, alongside several other healthcare businesses.

The transaction marks the completion of an agreement first announced in December 2025 between Remgro and Investment Holding Limited (IHL), a Luxembourg-based subsidiary of global shipping giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Remgro now owns Mediclinic's Southern African business

Before the restructuring, Remgro and IHL each owned a 50% stake in Mediclinic Holdings, which controlled both Mediclinic International in Southern Africa and the Hirslanden Group in Switzerland. Following the completion of the transaction, the businesses have now been split.

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Remgro has taken full ownership of Mediclinic International, while IHL now owns Switzerland's Hirslanden Group outright. After accounting for financial adjustments made before the transaction closed, Remgro paid approximately R15.6 billion for the Southern African healthcare business.

Johan Rupert playing golf. Image: Luke Walker

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Deal includes hospitals, ER24 and Intercare

The acquisition significantly expands Remgro's already substantial healthcare portfolio. Mediclinic International operates around 50 private hospitals, 15 day clinics, six sub-acute facilities, six mental health facilities, and three private hospitals in Namibia, with a combined capacity of more than 8,900 hospital beds.

The transaction also includes ownership of Intercare, one of South Africa's largest private healthcare groups, as well as ER24, the country's well-known private emergency medical services provider. Together, these businesses employ thousands of healthcare workers and serve millions of patients annually across Southern Africa.

Competition Tribunal approved the takeover

The Competition Tribunal approved the transaction at the beginning of June 2026, but attached several conditions designed to protect employees. Following recommendations from the Competition Commission, the merger parties agreed that no permanent or fixed-term employees would be retrenched because of the acquisition during the agreed employment protection period.

According to Remgro, the restructuring reflects major changes taking place in healthcare markets around the world. Private healthcare providers are increasingly facing rising operating costs, tighter regulation, growing demand for specialised medical services and pressure to improve patient outcomes while keeping healthcare affordable.

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Source: Briefly News