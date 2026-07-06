A 17-year-old Grade 11 pupil fed 170 children in Duncan Village during an exclusive community outreach event

The Clarendon High School for Girls learner started her project two years ago at Orange Grove near King Phalo Airport

Family members, friends and her local pastor helped organise donations, food parcels and words of encouragement

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Pictures of Amanye Sidlayi. Images: supplied

Source: UGC

A 17-year-old Grade 11 pupil fed 170 children in Duncan Village, East London, on 6 July 2026, spreading food and hope. Amanye Sidlayi, a learner at Clarendon High School for Girls in KuGompo, shared her story exclusively with Briefly News on Monday, 6 July 2026.

Amanye said her name means “unite,” and that shaped her calling from a young age. She noticed many young people around her turning to substances because of poverty in her area.

“Since my name means to unite, I decided to gather children who are still innocent,” Amanye said.

She wanted them to keep hope alive despite difficult surroundings.

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A journey that started small

She began her community work at just 15 years old, at Orange Grove near King Phalo Airport.

“I saw the smiles from the little kids and how they appreciated the smallest things,” she said.

The preparations of the food. Image: supplied

Source: UGC

That moment changed everything for her going forward.

“That’s when I knew that this is my calling,” Amanye explained.

She returned to Orange Grove again at 16, before shifting her focus this year. She chose Duncan Village because of its high poverty levels and its many talented children.

“Just because your upbringing wasn’t pleasant, that doesn’t mean you won’t be successful,” Amanye said.

She wants children to understand their circumstances don’t define their futures.

Her family carried much of the weight behind the scenes. Donations came from her parents, her congregation and open community support.

Aunts, friends and cousins arrived from Friday to help pack food parcels. Her mother woke up early on the day to cook for everyone involved.

Rev Mnyabiso, her pastor, also attended and preached a message to the children. Amanye said his words added meaning to the entire outreach event.

Looking ahead, she plans to keep running these projects and add academic support.

“That’s where the foundation of any child begins,” she said of her next steps.

More acts of kindness featured on Briefly News

A wealthy businessman pulled up in a helicopter to gift rural kids with stacks of cash and warm generosity, earning much praise online.

A final-year student bought groceries and toiletries to give to 10 homeless people she saw on the streets of Johannesburg.

A kind-hearted businessman celebrated his 40th birthday by mentoring five young men whom he flew from different parts of the country, and later treated them to a shopping spree.

Source: Briefly News