A young Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK to study has celebrated getting her first rented apartment

The lady later had to spell out that she did not buy a mansion when people pointed out that it is a student accommodation

Among those who reacted to her celebration video were Nigerians who congratulated her and told the student to be prepared for UK billings

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK is celebrating one of her first wins abroad as she danced on her bed.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady rejoiced massively after getting a rented apartment in the UK.

The Nigerian lady said that it is not easy getting rented apartments in the UK. Photo source: TikTok/@fikky_pearl

Source: UGC

Celebrating her first apartment

She captioned the clip:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"First day in my new UK apartment after leaving Nigeria."

The lady with the handle @fikky_pearl revealed that it is not easy getting an apartment where she is. Many people took her to the comment section to congratulate her.

When people wanted to dampen her joy by saying it is a rented student apartment, she replied she never said she bought a big house.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Certified_prettyboi said:

"Bills have not welcome you yet sis."

She replied:

"Let me rest small."

Logan said:

"That’s student accommodation."

Esegine Luvy Ruth said:

"My dear it's not oooo. Apartment search be like ultimate search season 3. very hard!!!"

She said:

"Girl I was in tears."

Victoria Nelson said:

"Congrats baby girl! No Nigerian hostel looks this good. This is a beautiful apartment. School hall or not."

Kumvana said:

"Congratulations place looks great."

user656489 said:

"Enjoy for 30 days before thy bring the bills."

Strayie baEthan said:

"Wait for it... Council tax, gas, electricity, water, parking lol."

Vera said:

"Some of you are hating too much.. At least she is not homeless or didn't say she bought a Mansion."

Stunning boss babe purchases apartment in London at impressive age of 22

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that buying an apartment is a big deal, and a beautiful 22-year-old woman wanted to share her moment with the world.

Derin Adetosoye is a presenter and content creator who lives in London, United Kingdom, and is making waves. There is no stopping this young boss babe!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng