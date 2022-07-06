Expresso Morning Show presenter, Jamie-Lee Domburg has taken to Instagram to share that she’s purchased her very first home

The single mom-of-one will be sharing the crib with her mother and her beautiful son Luca

In the social media post, the 29-year-old opened up about the journey that finally led to her owning her own crib, with Mzansi celebs incredibly inspired by her boss babe moves

South African presenter, Jamie-Lee Domburg is proving that hard work really does pay off, with the stunner taking to social media to open up about buying her first home.

The single mom, who is a presenter on the popular Mzansi morning show, Expresso, was thrilled to have her own house, which she will share with her son, Luca and her mother, Patricia Domburg.

Mzansi presenter, Jamie-Lee Domburg was stoked to land her first house. Image: jamie_domburg/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, the Capetonian expressed how delighted she was about the fantastic milestone she’s achieved and reflected on the long journey that led to her becoming a homeowner:

“When I was 18 years old, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life, so I went to Dubai for a gap year, and when I started training in the corporate space, I quit immediately and came home to study speech and drama to break into the entertainment space.”

The 29-year-old further noted that her mother had sold their family home to pay off debts, with the remainder of the money used to pay for her college tuition. But the apartments they rented never truly felt like home.

Jamie-Lee’s mom then asked her to promise that she would eventually buy them a home, with the stunning presenter super excited to have finally made her momma’s dream a reality:

“Officially bought my mom her first home all because she believed that one day, I was going to be successful in this space.”

The young woman told The Daily Voice that the months leading up to her home purchase were extremely stressful:

“Buying a house was the most stressful thing I’ve ever done in my life, but what helped me was that I had a lot of my friends who purchased before me so they could give me tips.”

In her post, Jamie-Lee noted that while most banks declined her home loan, she never stopped believing that they would eventually have their own place.

“We are moving into this place with just the clothes and my air fryer that I won until I can afford to buy all the furniture and appliances, but we are about to make our house a home.”

Mzansi inspired by humble presenter’s achievement

Social media users congratulated the down-to-earth SABC 3 presenter on the fantastic achievement, with some famous commenters wishing the hun well.

paxtonfielies_ said:

“Wow, this is amazing!”

Craigdlucas wrote:

“I love you so much.”

Chadsaaiman added:

“Massive. Super proud of you!”

