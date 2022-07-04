A 22-year-old young lady from Durban has taken to LinkedIn to open up about rejecting a job that offered her more money

The woman, who owns her own marketing company, says that although the firm offered to double the salary of her previous job, it was not worth it with all the responsibilities

LinkedIn users commended the stunner for being wise enough to not take a job that would inundate her with too many duties

When you’re offered a job that doubles what you currently earn, it can be hard to say no to the opportunity, even if it comes with a ton of stresses and responsibilities that far outweigh the value of the paycheck.

But one gorgeous hun from Durban was brave enough to turn down an employment offer that would have doubled her salary and required her to undertake various roles while paying her for one.

Ziyanda Danisa rejected the job offer because she was required to do the jobs of several people and only be paid for one. Image: Ziyanda Danisa/LinkedIn.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Ziyanda Danisa said that she knows her worth and while the job offer was tempting, she would not put herself in the position to take on the job of many people:

“I recently declined a job that offered me double the salary of my previous corporate job. Crazy, right? As enticing as the position sounded, I was not going to under any circumstances accept the salary they were offering, I know my worth!”

The 22-year-old, who owns her own marketing consultancy company called Khanya Kreatives, said that she would be undertaking several positions but would only be paid for one:

“I was headhunted on LinkedIn and the offer was great, but when I looked at the pay and the job description, I wasn’t too sure about how I felt. How do you require someone to take on all these roles but compensate them for one?”

The young businesswoman said that the company needed her to be a social media manager, brand and marketing strategist, copywriter, content creator and to employ search engine optimisation principles:

“Social media is a different ball game; it is nothing like traditional marketing where you can take a few shortcuts here and there. We don’t just post, and we don’t just create fancy graphics. There’s a lot of research and strategy that goes into each post.”

Social media users commended the innovative young woman for knowing her worth and not allowing herself to be taken advantage of by the hiring company.

Emmanuel Anyanwu wrote:

“I’ve seen recruiters do this a lot and it’s rather unfair. Social media management is massive in its own right. Dear Recruiter; for efficiency sakes, don’t add a long list of adjunct roles to those of a social media expert.”

Dennis van de Put said:

“It’s a common mistake many companies make. Searching for a five-legged marketing sheep.”

Daniel Izevbigie added:

“True, you know what you’re doing.”

