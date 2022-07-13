Renowned education activist and author, Malala Yousafzai is celebrating her 25th birthday this week

The inspiring 25-year-old shared a cute and very goofy Instagram post to commemorate her special day online

The Nobel Prize winner has already achieved so much at such a young age and is an inspiration to all women who want to pursue education

Well-known education and women’s rights activist, Malala Yousafzai is celebrating her 25th birthday this week.

The Pakistani-born young author has always been an advocate for women obtaining an education and refused to be silenced by a terrorist organisation that did not want to see young girls in school.

As a result of her advocacy, in 2012, at the young age of 15, Malala was shot on her way home from school, The Economic Times wrote.

Thankfully, the young Muslim woman survived, and now she is an entire graduate, author, wife, and inspiration to all.

When she was only 17, the activist became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner for her courageous fight for girls in her country to obtain an education, Britannica wrote.

On her birthday, which she celebrated on 12 July, Malala posted a cute snap, holding several balloons, with the caption reading:

“25 years old, and I still haven't figured out how to master the balloon shot. Thank you to everyone for the wonderful birthday wishes. I feel overjoyed and ready for what the next year brings.”

In honour of this inspiring young lady, Briefly News has compiled a list of four interesting facts about the renowned activist.

1. Sis is an Oxford graduate

This lady sure takes education seriously and holds an entire degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University, NDTV writes. Malala posted cute snaps from her graduation in November 2021.

2. Asteroid Malala?

In 2015, the young woman had an entire asteroid named after her by NASA, BBC reported. The asteroid’s name is 316201 Malala. How awesome is that?

3. Friends in high places

Malala has close ties with some pretty well-known people, like former United States (US) First Lady, Michelle Obama, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and Angelina Jolie, to name a few.

4. The young hun is a wife

On top of being a bestselling author, advocate, and Nobel Prize winner, the young sis is also a wife and had a small wedding ceremony with then-fiancé, Asser in November 2021, posting about it online.

