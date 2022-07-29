A beautiful high-achieving woman from Johannesburg is super thrilled after buying her very first whip, sharing loving snaps of the car online

Taking to LinkedIn, Monique Joubert thanked her creator for the massive blessing and looked super excited to get behind the wheel

Social media peeps wished the lovely lady well for the fantastic milestone and left her lovely congratulatory messages in the comment section of her post

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A beautiful Johannesburg resident is incredibly stoked after purchasing her first set of wheels, sharing her joy about the achievement on social media.

Monique Joubert looked thrilled standing next to her first lux whip. Image: Monique Joubert/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Taking to LinkedIn, Monique Joubert was on cloud nine because of the massive accomplishment.

The lovely lady, who studied for a Bachelor of Arts in Public Management at the University of Johannesburg, thanked her creator for the major achievement, sharing a biblical quote that expressed her feelings about the big win.

In the pic posted on social media, Monique looked positively thrilled and excited to get behind the wheel of her lux whip, with the caption of the babe’s post reading:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“For I know the plans I have for you, Jeremiah 29:11.”

Netizens were hella proud of the young lady’s huge feat and wished her well in the post’s comment section.

Congratulatory messages dominated the feed, with peeps inspired by the independent lady making things happen for herself.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

Rirhandzu Sibuyi is very impressed:

“Congratulations to you.”

Koketso Julia Mphahlele reacted:

“Congratulations, Monique. God is great.”

George Jardine Casson wants to go for a spin:

“Nice, and I hope you have many happy drives!”

Stunning lab technologist from Johannesburg celebrates big wins: Lands 1st whip, new home and dream job

In another inspiring story about women doing it for themselves by Briefly News, a hard-working young lady is super amped for her major wins, bagging herself a new job, her first whip, and a lovely home.

The Jozi babe took to LinkedIn to express how grateful she is for the major blessings and thanked God for granting her the milestones. Social media users went absolutely nuts for the young lab technologist’s achievements and congratulated her on the big wins.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News