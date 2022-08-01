New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman who could not find employment as a plumber is taking matters into her own hands by taking to the streets with her entrepreneurial drive

The qualified plumber, Charmaine Moloto, decided to take to go out there to earn a living by selling achaar

Many netizens found the lady's effort to be inspirational, while many gave her advice on how she can grow in her career as a plumber

Unemployment is a rife problem in South Africa. A woman, Charmaine Moloto, cannot find a job as a plumber but is taking it all in stride.

Charmaine asked netizens to help promote her achaar business as she could not get a job as a qualified plumber. Image: LinkedIn/ Charmaine Moloto /Getty Images/Cecilie_Arcurs

Source: UGC

Charmaine Moloto took to LinkedIn to advertise her achaar business. Many netizens were eager to share and advertise the woman's venture.

Mzansi rallies behind unemployed plumber's achaar business

Charmaine is one of many who are disappointed by the employment opportunities in South Africa. Charmaine is a qualified plumber but has resorted to selling achaar in Pretoria. The young lady asked South Africans to help promote her business in a LinkedIn post, and many were happy to do it. Some even advised Charmaine to not give up on her plumbing career.

Moses Chikwiriro commented:

"That's good not to select jobs, especially if you can't get your job at that moment. l learnt a lot of skills when I couldn't get the job I trained for. My advice is don't give up just learn new things as you look for your real job, don't just sit."

Penny Mkhize commented:

"My dear don't make a mistake, you were always an entrepreneur. Just because you're on the streets running your business doesn't mean you failed. It means you're determined to fulfill your dream, this is part of your journey. Who knows maybe you arer creating capital for your plumbing business."

Justice Itsana commented:

"Wow, this is really beautiful. This is really amazing. Not everyone is passionate about what they do this days. People turn to bottles instead of turning to life."

Musa S. commented:

"All the best in your entrepreneurship as well as job search, plumbing is a well sort after trade."

Source: Briefly News