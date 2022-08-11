A lady who graduated with her doctoral degree in Marine Environmental Parasitology from North-West University had sections of her PhD research turned into a dress

Newly minted Dr Anja Erasmus excitedly donned the unique garment on the day she was awarded her qualification, with the outfit sewn by her mom

The lovely lady is now an entire postdoctoral researcher at the same institution from which she was conferred her doctoral degree

Completing a PhD is hard. It takes years of sacrifice, determination, stamina, and a whole lot of resilience to complete a project of that magnitude.

Dr Anja Erasmus proudly wore sections of her thesis to her graduation. Image: National Research Foundation/Facebook and NWU Water Research Group/Facebook.

Anyone who manages to bag a qualification at this level ought to be super proud of themselves.

A young lady from Potchefstroom was so excited about obtaining her doctoral degree in Marine Environmental Parasitology from North-West University that she decided to have sections of her research made into a dress to rock on her graduation day.

Newly minted Dr Anja Erasmus had two conference posters that emerged from her research emblazoned on her unique garment, with the names of her supervisors, her institution, and the National Research Foundation on the dress. She told NWU:

“During the first year of my PhD in 2018, I designed a paper poster for the Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management’s Prestige PhD Conference with stained blood cells in the background."

During a conference in Denmark, the research posters were printed on papers that were environmentally friendly, and one of her supervisors gave her the idea that someone could wear them as a dress.

Anja then asked her mom, Carien, to turn the posters into her graduation outfit, and the proud mother happily obliged.

“I asked my mom, a sewing enthusiast, to make my PhD graduation dress from my poster material, and she took up the challenge.”

The lovely young lady is now a postdoctoral researcher at the Water Research Group at NWU. What an amazing achievement.

