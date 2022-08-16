A beautiful Nigerian actress has taken to social media to show off her amazing weight loss transformation

Posting on Twitter, Eniola Badmus explained that her journey to becoming a healthier version of herself wasn’t easy

Tweeps were super encouraging towards the stunner and complimented her, noting that she looks much younger with the hot new look

A gorgeous actress from Nigeria has taken to Twitter to flaunt how much weight she’s lost through hard work and discipline.

Eniola Badmus showed off her incredible new figure. Image: eniola_badmus/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus looked incredibly happy on the ‘after’ snap, boasting a much healthier version of herself.

In her post, the stunning woman noted that it wasn’t easy to transform her body and lose weight, but she’s happy to have prioritised herself since self-care is very important, with her tweet reading:

“It wasn't easy.”

Losing weight takes a ton of hard work, determination, and consistency, which is why online peeps were very inspired by Eniola’s big win and didn’t think twice about congratulating her on the transformation:

Let’s take a peek at what some inspired peeps had to say:

@Benjami31456667 is out of this world wowed:

“Wow, beautiful Eniola Badmus, your body shape now makes you look younger than before. I knew you in Shogunle. Your family house is close to Golden Son Barbing Salon. I love your shape now, cute, intelligent lady.”

@whitelion_la is inspired:

“I am genuinely happy for you and the progress you made even when no one was there to clap for you. This picture speaks volumes but more importantly, consistency matters. Well done, ma.”

@Omgitsijoe reacted:

“Wow! Discipline! Beautiful!”

@CynthiaMuna5 is hella shook:

“How on Earth did you do that?”

@bunmibae wrote:

“But it was worth it.”

