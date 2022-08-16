One smart lady from Nigeria is doing the absolute most as a Mathematics professor at the University of South Africa (Unisa)

Oghenetega Ighedo became the first black woman to obtain a PhD in Mathematics from the institution a few years ago

The iconoclast explains that her mother, who functioned as a Math teacher, inspired her love of numbers

A hard-working woman is breaking glass ceilings and slaying hard as a professor of Mathematics at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Oghenetega Ighedo is an incredible wife, mom and Mathematics professor. Image: Women power Africa/LinkedIn and University of South Africa/Facebook.

The inspiring Oghenetega Ighedo became the first black female to obtain a doctoral degree in Math from the institution a few years ago.

Talking to All Africa, the brilliant academic noted that it was her mom, who worked as a Math teacher, who made her fall in love with numbers:

“I saw the way she went about teaching, and when I grew older, I thought the way she did Math was interesting and I wanted to see if I could do it like her.”

Oghenetega said that she was also motivated to study Mathematics because there are few black women undertaking this field, with the hard worker completing her PhD within three years, despite being a mom and wife:

Commenting on a post shared by Women Power Africa on LinkedIn, that honoured the lovely mathematician, online peeps expressed pride for the strong, intelligent black supermom:

Abu Rekiyat Comfort said:

“Congratulations, ma.”

Chuks Oraekwe reacted:

“Congratulations, Prof Oghenetega.”

Donald L reacted:

“I am inspired by your story, mam. Looking forward to continuing my studies.”

Graeme S Thorpe wrote:

“Congratulations. Math was always my bad subject. Obviously, for you, it's at the top! Keep climbing. Stay safe.”

