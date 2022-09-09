Nompilo Dlamini is reaching the end of her life after years of struggling with cystic fibrosis

The young woman shared the devastating news with her followers on TikTok and said she was not ready to die

Mzansi showered Nompilo with prayer and urged her not to give up because she's still there is still hope

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mzansi prays for Nompilo Dlamini who is battling with cystic fibrosis. Image: @youngcfer1

Source: UGC

Nompilo Dlamini took to social media to update her followers on the status of her fight with cystic fibrosis.

The young woman won many hearts of South Africans when she started documenting her journey in dealing with her terminal illness on TikTok.

On 8 September, she explained that sadly she's approaching the end of her life journey and was discharged from the hospital. Nompilo also added that at the moment, no medication is helping with her condition, and the pressure on her lungs is worsening.

"I am slowly dying. I'm not sure if I'm ready for the new experience or the new journey that I'm currently embarking on."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"My fear is the fear of the unknown because I've never been worse, so now that I'm getting worse, I'm really scared but I'm ready."

Her followers sent her supporting messages on TikTok even Somizi dropped a touching few words saying:

"Been thinking of what to say im speechless. It's definitely in God's hands. You are beautiful and stronger than you think and you are stronger than most of us."

@vanessamokeana817 said:

"Don't give up sisi. Stay positive and put God first."

@i_am_kellkay commented:

"My thoughts and prayers your way, sending you positive vibes."

@vannessashassa added:

"This video broke my heart. But you know what darling your not dying n your not getting worse it's a new chapter for you to have faith In God for healing."

@Lorry_pun posted:

"There's nothing impossible with God my family and I will be putting you in our prayers may the will of God Alone be done in your life."

@thobilemhlungwane

"Please get better girl. You are a motivation to most of us, God will heal you in Jesus' name."

@juliearmstrong6882 shared:

"I know the feeling, I am going through something a little similar, just keep fighting God is good."

@user2101531911896 said:

"Never been so touched. I still believe that your name was given for a reason, "Nompilo". God is by your side. Qina ntombi."

Heartfelt Messages Pour in From South Africans as Brave Lung Transplant Patient Nompilo Dlamini Turns 28

Briefly News also reported on Nompilo, she was celebrating 28 years of resilience and grace, inspiring Cystic Fibrosis (CF) warrior Nompilo Dlamini.

The young woman has been vocal about her difficult journey of suffering from Cystic Fibrosis which severely affects her lungs, requiring a number of treatments, many of which have cost exorbitant amounts.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News